URBANA — A Rantoul man whose conviction for unlawful use of a weapon was sent back to Champaign County for retrial ended up pleading guilty to the original charge.
William Ayres, 29, who listed an address on East Perimeter Road when a jury convicted him in 2017, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Roger Webber to unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon for a sentence of five years and 10 months in prison.
Given credit for 1,071 days, or almost three years, already served and day-for-day good time, Ayres is just about finished with that sentence.
An appeals court sent the case back for a new trial in 2019, saying a prosecutor made an argument to the jury that didn’t fit the crime with which Ayres was charged.
The prosecutor then added a second, appropriate count and the case proceeded.
The charge to which Ayres pleaded guilty stemmed from his arrest Feb. 10, 2017, in the 300 block of Scottswood Drive in Urbana.
Ayres was at a female friend’s home when her ex-boyfriend showed up and she and the ex-boyfriend got into a scuffle.
The ex-boyfriend and one of his two associates testified that Ayres came out of the house and fired a shot as they ran down the street.
No one was hit.
Ayres pleaded guilty only to possessing the gun. In return for his plea, two other drug-related cases from March and September 2020 alleging that Ayres had Ecstasy for sale and cannabis for sale were dismissed.
Court records show Ayres has prior felony convictions for possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated robbery and obstructing justice.