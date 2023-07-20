PAXTON — The second postponement of the trial of a Rantoul 17-year-old charged in a February shooting in Paxton that injured a 19-year-old Danville woman resulted in his release from custody and the rescheduling of the trial to October.
Daniel E. Hoffman, who has been charged as an adult with one count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, a Class X felony, was released from custody Monday.
He has been held in the McLean County Juvenile Detention Center in Normal since his Feb. 23 arrest.
At issue is a defendant’s right to a trial within 120 days of their arrest under Illinois law. Hoffman has been in custody for 144 days.
State’s Attorney Andrew Killian agreed to release Hoffman on his own recognizance to avoid the speedy-trial issue. An Oct. 2 pretrial hearing was scheduled.
Judge Mark Fitton granted Killian’s request for a second continuance after Killian said he was not ready for trial because several witnesses’ recollections of what happened the night of the shooting are now different than what they told authorities earlier.
Fitton granted the first postponement on April 10 after Killian said not all forensic results had been returned from the Illinois State Police crime lab.
Killian said he needs to consult with law enforcement officials before deciding how to proceed.
The charges stem from a Feb. 18 shooting at a house party in the 600 block of North American Street in Paxton that Hoffman attended. Yezenia Tucker-Lloyd of Danville, a passenger in a vehicle that was passing the home, was hit in the head. She was taken to Gibson Area Hospital in Gibson City, then transferred to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where she was released after treatment.
Paxton Police Capt. Robert Yates testified at a March 17 preliminary hearing that based on witness statements and other evidence, it appeared that Tucker-Lloyd was not the intended target.
If convicted, Hoffman faces a sentence ranging from six to 30 years in prison.