URBANA — A Rantoul man who failed to complete the terms of his probation has been resentenced to four years in prison.
Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar said Weylin Williams, 24, whose last known address was on Juniper Drive, was being sentenced for the third time for aggravated discharge of a firearm, having twice before been sentenced to probation.
Williams had pleaded guilty in October 2016, admitting that on July 14, 2015, he fired shots at a man in the 700 block of East Sangamon Avenue in Rantoul. The man was not hit.
As it was his first conviction, Williams was given three years of probation, but that was revoked in 2018, when he was convicted of possession of a controlled substance in another county, Lozar said. He was resentenced a year ago to two more years of probation.
Lozar said another petition to revoke his probation was filed in March after Williams tested positive for cannabis, failed repeatedly to report to his probation officer and lied about his employment.
At a hearing in September, Lozar presented Judge Tom Difanis with evidence that Williams had altered a copy of a pay stub from a Rantoul business in an unsuccessful attempt to prove to his probation officer that he had a job. Difanis found that Williams had violated the rules of probation and revoked that sentence.
Difanis resentenced Williams on Friday, giving him credit for 61 days already served.