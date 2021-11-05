URBANA — A Rantoul man convicted of attacking a fellow inmate in the Champaign County Jail has been sentenced to four years in prison.
“Jail should be a safe place to be. (Inmates should) not have to watch their back every minute,” Judge Randy Rosenbaum said Friday as he sentenced Donnell Robinson for aggravated battery in a public place.
Robinson, 21, whose last known address was in the 1000 block of St. Andrews Circle, will have to serve his sentence after whatever sentences he might receive if convicted of two other unresolved cases in which he is charged with attempted murder and armed robbery.
He was awaiting trial on both those cases Feb. 9 when video surveillance showed him going into another man’s cell when that man was alone and stabbing him with an unidentified object that was never found. The man received scratches and puncture wounds but was not seriously injured.
At a jury trial in July, jurors saw video of Robinson exiting the cell and handing something to another inmate.
The jury also heard from one jail employee who identified Robinson and a second who described the victim’s injuries. Neither the victim nor Robinson testified.
Assistant State’s Attorney Tim Sullivan argued for the four-year prison term, noting that Robinson had failed at previous community-based sentences and while on probation in one case was ejected from a drug-treatment facility for breaking the nose of a fellow resident.
Assistant Public Defender Matt Ham sought a lesser sentence for Robinson, who had a difficult upbringing, with a father imprisoned for murder. He was also kicked out of school and suffers from anxiety due to a friend’s death and health issues related to a curved spine, Ham said.
Rosenbaum said a message of deterrence had to be sent to Robinson and other jail inmates who have a beef with another inmate that those must be resolved through written complaints and not violence.
Robinson is due back in court Nov. 30 on his other cases. The attempted murder stemmed from the January shooting of a man in Rantoul and the armed robbery from a holdup of a person outside a Rantoul liquor store in July 2020.