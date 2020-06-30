URBANA - A Rantoul man who admitted sexually assaulting an intoxicated woman has been sentenced to six years in prison.
Roberto Velazquez, 46, who listed addresses on Englewood and Youman drives, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Heidi Ladd to criminal sexual assault for an act that happened on March 10, 2019.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink said the woman, a teen, had gone to a friend’s home on County Road 3000 N that night when Velazquez, a mutual friend of the resident, showed up.
Alferink said the young woman reported that Velazquez touched her leg and buttocks repeatedly while they were seated on the couch together and that she told him to stop and pushed his hands away.
The young woman said she had consumed so much alcohol and smoked cannabis, that she got sick and fell asleep. She woke to Velazquez removing her pants and underwear and committing sex acts on her. She was unable to move, she said, but was aware of what was happening.
She reported it to deputies the next day. The sheriff’s office investigated and Velazquez was charged about six weeks later.
Alferink said he had no prior convictions. He was given credit on his sentence for 239 days served. He will have to register as a sex offender.