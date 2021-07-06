URBANA — A Rantoul man was injured after being shot Tuesday afternoon while driving on eastbound Interstate 74 in Urbana.
Illinois State Police said in a release that at 4:03 p.m., troopers were called to an area hospital, where a 22-year-old man had walked in with a gunshot wound that was determined to be non-life-threatening.
They learned that he was driving east on I-74 near the Lincoln Avenue exit about 3:45 p.m. when his vehicle was struck by gunfire from an unknown second vehicle heading the same direction.
State police did not have a description of the other vehicle and said the shooting is still under investigation. They asked anyone who witnessed the event or has any knowledge of it to contact the Zone 5 investigations unit at ISP.DCI.Zone05@Illinois.gov.