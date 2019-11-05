RANTOUL — A Rantoul man wanted for allegedly raping a woman at a gathering earlier this year is in police custody.
Roberto Velazquez, 45, who listed an address in the 1100 block of Englewood Drive, was booked into the Champaign County Jail early Tuesday.
Champaign County sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson said a warrant had been issued for his arrest in late April after he had been charged with four counts of criminal sexual assault.
The charges allege conduct with a 17-year-old girl that took place March 10 at a mobile-home park on County Road 3000 N in rural Rantoul, Apperson said.
She and Velazquez were at the home of a mutual friend partying with at least two other people. She excused herself to go to bed and woke later to find Velazquez on top of her, forcibly having sex with her.
She reported the assault the next day to deputies, who were unable to locate him. The case was forwarded to the state’s attorney’s office, which filed the criminal charges against Velazquez on April 23.
He was expected to appear in arraignment court Wednesday with a Spanish translator.