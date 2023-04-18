URBANA — A Rantoul man who admitted he entered a liquor store to steal has been sentenced to seven years in prison.
Dane Williams, 46, who listed an address in the 400 block of East Sangamon Avenue, pleaded guilty Tuesday to burglary for a Dec. 1, 2022, incident in which he went into Hollywood Liquors, 1101 N. Mattis Ave., C, and grabbed cash from the register when the clerk had opened it for a transaction.
The car in which Williams left was later located by Champaign police, who found Williams’ fingerprints in it.
In return for his guilty plea, a charge of aggravated robbery was dismissed.
Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum said Williams had three previous robbery convictions as well as others for burglary, and a drug offense. He's been to prison four previous times.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum gave him credit on his sentence for 81 days already served in jail.