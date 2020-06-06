URBANA — A Rantoul man who admitted having sex with a teen girl and possessing lewd pictures of her was sentenced Friday to four years in prison.
Jorge L. Elvir-Reyes, 32, whose last known address was in the 900 block of East Congress Avenue, pleaded guilty in late January to one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and one of child pornography.
Assistant State’s Attorney Lindsey Clark said the charges stemmed from a sexual relationship Elvir-Reyes had in October and November with a 14-year-girl who was not old enough to consent.
Following his arrest in November, Rantoul police found lewd photos of the girl and Elvir-Reyes on his phone, leading to the child-pornography charge and more charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. However, the additional sex charges were eventually dismissed as part of his plea bargain.
Clark said Elvir-Reyes came to Rantoul from Honduras to be with extended family and obtain employment. He met the girl through family members and told police he was aware of her age.
Despite Clark’s request for the maximum prison sentence on both counts, Judge Roger Webber sentenced Elvir-Reyes to four years for the child pornography and three years for the aggravated criminal sexual abuse, to be served at the same time. He was given credit on his sentence for 200 days served.
Elvir-Reyes had no previous convictions; probation was an option.
His attorney, Assistant Public Defender Dan Taylor, urged the judge to impose a “reasonable” sentence for his client, who faces the possibility of deportation after serving his sentence.