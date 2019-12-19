URBANA — A Rantoul man who skipped out of court last week without hearing the jury verdicts in his drug and weapons case is back in police custody.
Judge Heidi Ladd on Thursday ordered that James E. Hunt, 40, go to jail until his sentencing Jan. 31, despite his attorney’s request that he remain free.
“The court takes a dim view of individuals who absent themselves willfully,” the judge said, after hearing Hunt’s attorney try to explain why his client wasn’t present Dec. 12 to hear the jury’s verdicts at the end of a three-day trial.
Hunt was convicted of lesser included charges of possession of cocaine and possession of cannabis but was gone when the verdicts came in even though he had been there for his whole trial, including testifying in his own defense.
“Mr. Hunt, without explaining to me, was feeling very nervous and upset. He went to the bathroom and became physically ill,” Jackson said.
Hunt then went outside to get air, got sick again and left, Jackson said.
Despite Jackson talking to him on the phone within minutes of that and telling him to return, Hunt did not. Ladd waited a while, took the verdicts without him, then issued a warrant for his arrest.
Jackson said Hunt called him later that day telling him he had no intention of fleeing and asking him to undo the mess he’d made by leaving. Jackson immediately filed a motion asking Ladd to quash the warrant and she set the hearing for Thursday.
Assistant State’s Attorney Matt Banach objected, saying that Hunt’s claim that he was physically ill was simply “not credible” nor was it corroborated by anyone else.
Ladd declined to quash the warrant and Hunt went into custody.
Hunt’s convictions stemmed from activity that took place in an apartment at 2409 N. Neil St., C, on Oct. 25, 2018.
The Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force, investigating allegations of drug sales at the apartment, went there that morning with a search warrant and used the Champaign police SWAT unit to make entry.
As police officers were going in the front door, other officers outside saw someone pitching drugs — cocaine, cannabis and THC-laced edibles — out the window of a third-floor bedroom.
Testimony from officers inside the apartment was that Hunt was the only person to emerge from the room from which the drugs had been pitched out the window.
The jury declined to convict Hunt of the more serious charges alleging that he intended to sell the drugs. They also convicted him of obstructing justice for pitching the drugs out the window but acquitted him of a charge alleging that a gun in a dresser drawer in that bedroom was his.
Hunt faces penalties ranging from probation to four to 15 years in prison for the most serious of his convictions, that of cocaine possession.