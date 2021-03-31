URBANA — A Rantoul man who admitted he had a gun he was not supposed to have was sentenced to five years in prison Wednesday.
Tre White, 20, whose last known address was in the 100 block of North Chanute Street, pleaded guilty to unlawful use of weapons by a felon before Judge Roger Webber.
A more serious charge of armed violence was dismissed in return for his plea.
White admitted that on Oct. 24, he had a loaded handgun in his waistband when Rantoul police stopped the sport utility vehicle in which he was a passenger for an alleged traffic violation around East Champaign Avenue and Sheldon Street.
White was on probation for unlawful possession of a weapon at the time of his arrest.
Court records show he had previous juvenile adjudications for aggravated battery, residential burglary, retail theft and criminal damage to property.