URBANA — A Rantoul man arrested last weekend for having a loaded gun on him was charged Thursday with armed violence.
Tre White, 19, who listed an address in the 100 block of North Chanute Street, was arrested Saturday by Rantoul police.
Sgt. Rodney Sullivan said about 3:50 a.m., the department’s canine officer stopped a sport utility vehicle in the area of East Champaign Avenue and Sheldon Street for an alleged traffic violation.
White was a passenger in the vehicle. The officer’s canine partner alerted to the presence of drugs.
Sullivan said as the officer was talking to the driver outside the SUV, White climbed into the driver’s seat and tried to drive off but the female front-seat passenger prevented him from doing that.
Officers then got White out of the vehicle and found a loaded handgun in his waistband. They also found on him about an ounce of cannabis and another bag with a white powder in it that Sullivan said has been sent to the state crime lab for analysis.
Assistant State’s Attorney Peter Su said White is currently on probation for unlawful possession of a weapon. As a juvenile he was adjudicated delinquent for aggravated battery, residential burglary, retail theft and criminal damage to property.
If convicted of armed violence, White faces a mandatory prison sentence of 15 to 30 years. Judge Adam Dill told him to return to court with a lawyer Nov. 5. He’s being held in lieu of $250,000 bond.