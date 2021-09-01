URBANA — A Rantoul man who admitted he had a loaded gun in a car late last year has been sentenced to four years in prison.
Dequanta D. Wooten, 30, whose last known address was in the 200 block of South Murray Road, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Roger Webber to unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.
Wooten admitted that he had a loaded .40-caliber handgun in a car in which he was a passenger on Dec. 2, 2020.
Assistant State’s Attorney Lindsey Clark said Illinois State Police stopped the car for allegedly speeding on U.S. 45 at County Road 2400 N just south of Thomasboro. Because of the odor of cannabis coming from it, police searched the car and found the gun.
Convicted of simple robbery in Louisiana, Wooten is not allowed to possess a weapon.
In exchange for his guilty plea, two other cases with equally serious charges — possession with intent to deliver cannabis and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon — were dismissed.
Wooten was given credit on his sentence for 56 days served.