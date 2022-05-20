URBANA — A Rantoul man who admitted having a gun that he should not have has been sentenced to seven years in prison.
Judge Roger Webber agreed to recommend Darius Erving, 31, whose last known address was on Cheryl Drive, for the Department of Corrections’ boot-camp program, a military-like regimen of much shorter duration. Those who fail at the program go to prison and risk losing good-behavior time on their sentence.
Erving pleaded guilty in March to unlawful possession of weapons by a felon. In return, charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and battery were dismissed. Another felony case in which he was charged with aggravated battery and resisting arrest and a misdemeanor battery case were also dismissed.
With one previous felony conviction for resisting a peace officer, Erving was not allowed to have a gun but admitted that he had one on Dec. 11, 2020, at a home in Rantoul. Police had been called to a house where shots had reportedly been fired and made contact with Erving, who barricaded himself inside.
When he finally came out peacefully, police went in and found a 9 mm handgun hidden in the ceiling tiles.
Assistant State’s Attorney Tim Sulliivan argued for a maximum prison sentence of 10 years for Erving, noting that while he had only two felony convictions, he had a dozen misdemeanor convictions.
Sullivan said in multiple prior sentences to probation, Erving rarely ever did what he was ordered to do and was about $31,000 in arrears on support for one of his two children.
Defense attorney Steve Sarm noted that most of Erving’s dozen misdemeanor convictions were for driving under revocation or suspension, not crimes of violence.
Erving, he argued, was in need of the “guidance, structure and organization” that boot camp offers. He also said Erving needed help for substance-abuse problems, including daily use of cannabis and the use of cocaine.
Sarm gave the judge several letters from supporters calling Erving a kind and generous person who tries to care for his family.
Erving apologized to the judge and his family, saying he was “going down the wrong path” and didn’t know how to ask for help in the past but is now ready to change.
Reviewing the facts, Webber said Erving’s conduct that led to his arrest “threatened serious harm” and called gun possession by felons a “deterrable” offense.