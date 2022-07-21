URBANA — A Rantoul man who admitted he possessed a gun he was not allowed to have was sentenced Thursday to 4.5 years in prison.
However, Judge Randy Rosenbaum agreed to recommend Michael Wilkens, 30, who last lived in the 300 block of Campbell Avenue, for the Department of Corrections’ impact incarceration program, a military-like disciplinary setting of several months’ duration.
Wilkens had pleaded guilty in June to unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon in connection with his arrest Oct. 10, 2021.
Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah said Wilkins got into a traffic crash about 3:20 a.m. that day in the 300 block of East Stoughton Street. A witness reported that he was waving a gun around.
When Champaign police arrived, Wilkens was combative and belligerent with them, kicking one sergeant in the chest. He had hidden the gun in a bag of charcoal nearby and denied having done so despite having charcoal on his white slacks, Umlah said.
Wilkens’ DNA was eventually recovered from the gun. With previous convictions for burglary and residential burglary, Wilkens is not allowed to have a gun.
When it was his turn to address the judge, Wilkens said he accepted full responsibility for his actions and was sorry but said he had the gun because he and his girlfriend had been followed home and threatened by two men on an earlier occasion, and another time, he had his door kicked in.
Wilkens told the judge he was “not a gang-banger,” had helped disadvantaged youth in Rantoul and was not causing any problems for anyone.
Umlah asked for seven years in prison for Wilkens, who was not eligible for probation. Assistant Public Defender Alia Horwick argued for the sentence to boot camp.
Rosenbaum noted that Wilkens had suffered a traumatic childhood being in foster care and later abused by his biological father. Weighing in his favor, the judge said, was getting his associate degree while imprisoned earlier.
“His life story is tragic but not an excuse for criminal behavior and using drugs,” Rosenbaum said.