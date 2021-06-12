RANTOUL — Noting that police often get little public cooperation in providing information to help solve crimes, especially violent crimes, the Rantoul Police Department is implementing a high-tech system to read license plates.
Police Chief Tony Brown said the Flock Safety system is being installed in several locations in Rantoul.
Technicians began installing the system, which will cost Rantoul $29,712, on Wednesday. Brown declined to say how many will be set up. The village has signed a one-year lease for the devices.
Brown said their effectiveness will be evaluated to determine continued usage.
“They’re positioned around the village at different locations,” Brown said. “As we get into different things going on, if we have a crime going on in a certain area, we will use them.”
The plate readers are mounted on poles.
The Flock website said the devices can capture a license-plate number on vehicles traveling up to 75 mph day or night, up to 75 feet away. The devices use “fingerprint technology” to identify the plate as well as the vehicle make, type and color.
Brown said getting cooperation from the public is often a problem.
“When we have, particularly shootings, ... our experience has been that probably most of the individuals, victims and often times witnesses refuse to cooperate,” he said.
“This is a tool to help us solve some of those types of crimes.”
Rantoul has had 20 confirmed incidents of shots being fired this year, according to the police department. Four people have been injured, none fatally.
“In only one of those instances did anyone cooperate with us,” Brown said.
The plate readers can be used to provide information for a variety of crimes. Brown said the village has experienced a great deal of illegal dumping on the former Chanute Air Force Base.
“This is a tool that we feel can help us either prevent that from happening or at least solve those,” Brown said.
“Other incidents a year ago, the Verizon store was robbed and the nail salon store was robbed. This tool, if positioned correctly, would have aided us in solving those.”
The devices will also alert police officers to vehicles that are reported stolen, have an Amber Alert or a wanted person.
Brown said the plate readers could also act as a deterrent.
Last month, the Decatur City Council approved the lease of 60 Flock plate readers to be used in high-crime areas.