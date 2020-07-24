RANTOUL — Police continue to investigate an incident in which several people allegedly used a Rantoul neighborhood for their own private paintball gallery.
Eleven homes and one vehicle in the Pheasant Ridge area on Rantoul’s southeast side were hit by paintballs, apparently fired by individuals shooting at each other.
Rantoul police Sgt. Rodney Sullivan said officers were called to the 1700 block of Pheasant Ridge at 6:55 p.m. Monday regarding people shooting multiple residences with paintball guns.
“Approximately six subjects were involved in what was described as a paintball war in the area,” Sullivan said.
The shooters left the area in multiple vehicles while still shooting paintballs, prior to officers' arrival. Sullivan said they have yet to be identified.
He said there is no estimate of damage caused by the paintballs.
Victims were listed as Cox Property Management and a 53-year-old Rantoul woman.
In recent weeks, police have received other reports of people and buildings being shot with paintballs.