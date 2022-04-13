RANTOUL — Rantoul police continue to investigate whether the shooting of a man late Tuesday night was related to the killing of another man blocks away about three hours earlier.
“We are not receiving a lot of cooperation,” Rantoul Deputy Chief Justin Bouse said about the tandem investigations.
Bouse said as police were still processing the scene where Rayvell Lofton, 20, was found fatally shot inside a house in the 600 block of Saint Andrews Circle, they were called to another home in the 600 block of Autumn Fields Lane.
At the Autumn Fields house, shots had been fired both through the front and back of the house about 11:10 p.m, Bouse said. Police found casings of different caliber, suggesting multiple shooters.
A 25-year-old man inside was hit in the lower leg and taken to the hospital. Bouse said the injury was not considered life-threatening. He was the only person in the house.
The shooting on Saint Andrews that claimed Mr. Lofton’s life happened some time before 7:50 p.m. His was the second shooting death of 2022 in Rantoul.
Bouse said in both shootings, only one resident has come forward with video that might aid the police in the investigation. Officers have talked to a lot of people and are combing through license-plate-reader technology as well.
“We implore the public to come forward if you have cameras. Look around at that time and see if there’s anyone cutting through yards,” he said.
Police ask that anyone who has additional information to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
Citizens who submit tips through Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Cash rewards of $5,000 are available for tips that lead to an arrest in any homicide case, $2,500 for tips leading to an arrest in a felony crime involving a firearm, and up to $1,000 for tips leading to the arrest of persons responsible for any other crime.