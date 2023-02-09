RANTOUL — The Rantoul Police Department has released the names and employment history of the two officers involved in a fatal shooting Monday night.
Officers Jose Aceves and Rikki McComas were involved in the incident that happened at 11:18 p.m. at West Belle Street and North Ohio Avenue and claimed the life of a 21-year-old Champaign man.
Azaan Lee, formerly of Chicago, died from his wounds after he was shot in the left leg, with the bullet perforating the femoral artery, according to Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup.
Mr. Lee was pronounced dead in the emergency room at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana about one hour after the shooting.
Rantoul Deputy Police Chief Justin Bouse said earlier that Mr. Lee had been stopped by police who were responding to a report of a stolen vehicle. Bouse said no officers were injured.
Aceves was hired by Rantoul police on April 9, 2022. He had been an officer with Mattoon police from February 2019 to April 2022.
McComas was hired by Rantoul on Dec. 9, 2019. He previously worked as a corrections officer with the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office from February 2017 to December 2019.
Neither officer has a history of being disciplined, according to Rantoul police.
Both officers remain on paid administrative leave pending a review of the case by the state’s attorney’s office, per Rantoul Police Department policy.
Under the Rantoul department's contract with the union representing its officers, the officers involved had to be given an opportunity to sleep prior to being interviewed as part of the investigation, State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said.
The Champaign County Multi-Jurisdictional Investigative Team, which is led by Illinois State Police investigators, is conducting an investigation into the shooting.
Its members are continuing to conduct interviews, collect evidence and complete reports on the case, which will then be submitted to Rietz.
Rantoul police Chief Anthony Brown called investigations of shootings involving offices complex and said “there are multiple pieces of information that must be confirmed and analyzed.”
“The Rantoul Police Department’s goal is to be as transparent as possible while ensuring a thorough and impartial investigation,” Brown said. “We intend to make a full detailing of the events available to the public as soon as we are permitted to do so by the CCMJIT and the Champaign County state’s attorney.”