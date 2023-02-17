RANTOUL — Rantoul police have made public all the reports written by officers who were involved in a shooting that resulted in the death of a 21-year-old Chicago man and have released body-camera footage from those officers after reviewing it with the man's family.
The News-Gazette is publishing body-camera footage from officers Jose Aceves and Rikki McComas showing their altercation with Azaan Lee. Longer versions of their footage, as well as that taken from the body cameras worn by Officer Haley Mennenga and Sgt. Jerry King, are available at a website that Rantoul police have set up at police.myrantoul.com/transparency.
Although Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said earlier this week that she found Aceves’ use of force in dealing with Mr. Lee legally justifiable, Aceves remains on administrative leave while his departmental superiors review his actions.
Also on leave is McComas, who was involved in the seconds-long struggle with Mr. Lee and Aceves that ended when Mr. Lee was shot in the left upper thigh with his own handgun, then ran off to the north.
“The Rantoul Police Department will begin an internal investigation to determine whether their actions were consistent with department training and policy,” said Rantoul police Chief Tony Brown.
Brown said his department delayed its internal investigation until the Champaign County Multi-Jurisdictional Investigative Team had finished its work so as not to interfere with the independent investigators.
“Transparency and accountability are among our core values,” Brown said. “We know that our community still has questions about this incident. We hope that by making these records available, it will start to provide some additional answers.”
“Even when officers’ actions are within the legal boundaries of their authority, we know there is still healing that needs to take place,” Brown said. “The officers and staff of the Rantoul Police Department are committed to professionalism and community, and we will take an active role in answering questions and responding to the needs of our community as we continue forward.”
The 24 pages of reports detail police interaction that four different officers working on the night of Feb. 6 had with Mr. Lee as they investigated a stolen vehicle. There is also a report from a fifth Rantoul police investigator who was called in to help.
Officer Haley Mennenga: Stolen-vehicle report
Officer Haley Mennenga was the first to have contact with a distraught 20-year-old woman whose running vehicle had been stolen from the 200 block of West Belle Avenue about 10:40 p.m. The woman told Mennenga she was warming it to run to the store for diapers and that it was unlocked with the keys in the ignition.
The woman said she was inside and could hear her engine, then walked out and saw a man sitting in the driver’s seat. She said she grabbed the door handle and was pulling on it, begging him not to steal her car as he reversed out of an alley near her apartment.
As Mennenga tried to get her information, Mr. Lee approached alone. When Mennenga asked why he was there, he said he knew the woman from high school and was trying to calm her.
Mennenga eventually asked Mr. Lee, who was hovering near the victim, to step away. Mennenga said she believed he did not have anywhere to go and that he may have been locked out of the apartment where he was visiting.
Speaking alone with Mennenga, the victim said she believed Mr. Lee was visiting her neighbor. Mennenga told Mr. Lee to leave, believing he had nothing to do with the car theft.
Shortly after, King, the sergeant, radioed that he had found the stolen vehicle about a block north of the location where it had been stolen. It was unoccupied and unlocked, but the keys were gone.
As Mennenga was driving to the stolen car, she stopped to ask Mr. Lee, who was walking east, if he had somewhere to stay for the night. He replied he was going to his child’s mother’s residence. She then left.
As Mennenga, McComas and King were talking with car owner at her recovered vehicle, she volunteered that Mr. Lee could have been the person who took it because she first saw him walking from the north, where King had found it.
About that same time, Mennenga heard Aceves say he was stopping a person he thought matched the description of the car thief at the intersection of Belle, North Ohio Avenue and North Tanner Street. McComas left to act as backup to Aceves.
Believing that Aceves was stopping Mr. Lee, Mennenga also decided to drive there to speak to Mr. Lee about the stolen vehicle. En route, she heard McComas and Aceves call out that shots had been fired and that the man they encountered was running north.
Sgt. Jerry King: Several gunshots heard
King wrote that fewer than five minutes after hearing Aceves say he was out with the possible car thief, he heard a gunshot, then two more in quick succession. King heard McComas say that the gun went off in Mr. Lee's sweatshirt, he may be hit and he ran north.
King helped set up a perimeter as officers looked for the man, assisted by Champaign County sheriff’s deputies.
King said he didn’t know for certain until after Mr. Lee was en route to the hospital that it was Aceves who had fired the second round of shots. As shift sergeant, King contacted the deputy police chief to have the use-of-force team investigate.
Officer Jose Aceves: Encounter with Mr. Lee
Aware that the stolen car had been found, Aceves wrote in his report that he was still looking for the possible thief when he saw Mr. Lee walking alone near North Ohio and West Belle and North Tanner, not far from where the car had been stolen and recovered.
Aceves asked Mr. Lee what he was doing and he replied he was from Chicago and there to see his son, who lived in Champaign with his son’s mother. Asked why he was in Rantoul, Mr. Lee said his uncle lived nearby, but he didn’t know the address.
As Aceves talked to him, McComas arrived and asked Mr. Lee if he had taken the car for a joyride or if he had the key. Mr. Lee then began padding his pockets.
Aceves noticed Mr. Lee was avoiding the center pocket of his sweatshirt, which was hanging below his coat. Aceves said he could see a black object in the pocket that appeared to be the bottom of a handgun magazine. He then ordered Mr. Lee to keep his hands away from his pockets.
Aceves grabbed at the black object and Mr. Lee used his hands to push the officer away.
Getting a better grip on the object, Aceves realized it was a gun and shouted to McComas that Mr. Lee had a gun.
Aceves said he and Mr. Lee were struggling for control of the gun, and that he believed Mr. Lee was trying to pull it out of his pocket.
“During the altercation, Mr. Lee and I both had a hold of his handgun. Mr. Lee had a hold ... from the inside and outside of his pocket,” Aceves wrote, saying he also had hold of the gun that way.
As they struggled, a single round fired from the inside of Mr. Lee's hoodie and Mr. Lee and Aceves both fell to the ground, then Mr. Lee quickly got up and ran northeast, with Aceves and McComas in pursuit. The gun remained on the ground. Within seconds, Aceves fired his weapon at Mr. Lee.
“Based on the seriousness of the offense, the high probability of Mr. Lee being a danger to the public, and believing Mr. Lee could possess another weapon to shoot at myself or Officer McComas, I discharged three rounds of my service weapon towards Mr. Lee (northeast),” he wrote, adding he did not believe he hit him.
“At the time I discharged my service weapon, I was in fear for my safety and for the safety of Officer McComas,” Aceves wrote.
Aceves said as other officers looked for Mr. Lee, he went back and picked up the gun, made it safe and put it in the trunk of his squad car. He then noticed his body camera had fallen off, so he put it back on.
He learned several minutes later through radio traffic that other officers had found Mr. Lee bleeding and barely breathing and that they put a tourniquet on his left leg and took him to the hospital by ambulance.
Offcier Rikki McComas: Two interactions with Mr. Lee
Originally helping Mennenga as she took the stolen car report, McComas noted that Mr. Lee “kept butting into Officer Mennenga’s conversation with the female, so I spoke to him so she could complete her interview.”
McComas said Mr. Lee said he had no information about the car theft but that he knew the victim from high school. He then asked if he could go speak to someone in a nearby apartment. McComas told him he could leave whenever he wanted. He did but returned a short time later, saying his friend had not answered her door.
As McComas interviewed a relative of the car-theft victim, Mr. Lee kept interrupting and volunteered that he had been dropped off by a friend from Champaign just minutes before police arrived.
He said he was not driving because he had been drinking a lot and that he “was supposed to be in the area” where the vehicle was stolen. McComas told him that sounded “odd” and that perhaps he knew who took the car, but Mr. Lee said he did not.
Hearing that King had found the stolen car, McComas went to that location. While there, she heard Aceves say on the radio that he had made contact with a possible suspect and drove to his location to help him.
Upon arrival, she recognized Mr. Lee and asked him if she could search his pockets for keys, but he said no. She asked him to show them what was in his pockets and he began emptying his jean pockets.
McComas said she saw a large bulge in Mr. Lee’s front sweatshirt pocket that was weighing it down and asked him what was in there. He then put his right hand in the pocket and Aceves told him to stop and reached in to grab his right wrist.
McComas said she grabbed his left arm and told him to stop, then to get on the ground, and said that if he continued to grab for the gun, she would shoot him.
During the struggle for the gun, McComas said all three of them fell to the ground but Mr. Lee got back up.
“Officer Aveces and I continued to give orders to Azaan to get on the ground. I then heard one shot fired," she wrote. "Officer Aceves and Azaan fell towards the front of Officer Aceves’ squad car. Azaan stood up and fled eastbound towards the train tracks.”
She radioed METCAD that shots had been fired and ran after Mr. Lee. She saw Aceves fire in Mr. Lee’s direction but said the shots didn’t appear to hit him because Mr. Lee never slowed. McComas lost sight of him as they followed on foot, then assisted other officers in setting up a perimeter and looking for Mr. Lee.
After receiving a report from a woman who heard moaning in her backyard on Campbell, police found Mr. Lee facedown, not moving, with his legs covered in blood. Officers rolled him on his back, cut off his pants and found a bullet hole in his left thigh. They applied a tourniquet and got him in an ambulance.
He was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where he was pronounced dead at 12:17 a.m. Feb. 7.