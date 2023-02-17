Body-camera footage released Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, by Rantoul police shows Officer Jose Aceves patting the front pocket the sweatshirt of Azaan Lee, 21, as he asks what's inside while talking with him about a report of a stolen vehicle late on the night of Feb. 6 near the intersection of Belle Avenue, Ohio Street and Tanner Avenue. The footage, captured from the body camera of fellow Officer Rikki McCombas, shows Lee turn away from Aceves, after which a struggle ensues, they all go to the ground, a gunshot is heard, and Lee runs away, with Aceves firing three shots at him. Aceves’ body camera was knocked off during the struggle. Lee was located about 20 minutes later in a backyard a couple of blocks away, heavily bleeding, and was taken by ambulance to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where he was pronounced dead at 12:17 a.m. Feb. 7.