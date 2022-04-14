RANTOUL — A Rantoul Township High School student who had a gun in his coat at school has been sentenced to three years in prison.
Deon Cavett Jr., 16, agreed to be prosecuted as an adult for the felony offense and pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Roger Webber to unlawful use of weapons.
He admitted that he brought the gun to school on March 3. A school resource officer and staff members searched Cavett’s coat and found it within minutes of receiving a report that he might have a gun. There was no suggestion that he planned to use it, Rantoul police said.
At the time of his arrest, Cavett was awaiting resentencing for unlawful sale or delivery of a firearm. He had pleaded guilty in that juvenile case to stealing his father’s gun from his father’s car in early October 2020 and selling it to a friend who said he needed it for protection.
That friend claimed the gun was stolen from him. Authorities later linked that gun to the Oct. 8, 2020, death of Martin Morrow in Champaign. Two people have been charged with Mr. Morrow’s murder and are awaiting trial.
Initially sentenced to probation for selling his dad’s gun, that was revoked because Cavett disobeyed curfew, missed school, smoked cannabis and did not do his public-service work.
In late December, Cavett was also present in the Urbana home where his friend, Jordan Atwater-Lewis, 17, was shot to death in what authorities think was a gang-related incident.
Cavett was given credit for 41 days already served on his sentence.