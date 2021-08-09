RANTOUL — A 16-year-old Rantoul resident was in stable condition Monday afternoon with a head wound following what police said appears to have been an unintentional shooting.
Rantoul police Sgt. James Schmidt said the female had been driven to an area of the 500 block of Tanner Street, where police were dispatched at 11:20 p.m. Sunday. Officers were told she had been shot in the 1300 block of Harmon Drive.
The victim was treated on the scene and taken by ambulance to an area hospital.
Officers found evidence that appears to have been related to the shooting in the Harmon Street block. Multiple interviews were conducted.
Schmidt said the investigation into the incident continues.
Rantoul police ask that anyone with additional information to contact them at 217-892-2103. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.