URBANA — A Rantoul teen is in police custody for allegedly shooting a woman during a fight Sunday at a graduation party.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said she will charge Preston E. Sullivan, 16, on Wednesday with aggravated battery with a firearm, a crime that automatically qualifies him for prosecution as an adult.
Rietz said Rantoul police officers were called to the 1400 block of Abram Drive about 8:45 p.m. Sunday and learned that a 26-year-old woman had been shot in the stomach and was on her way to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
She has since been treated and released.
Police officers learned that the woman had come to the party to assist her 12-year-old nephew, who had been confronted by people who wanted to fight him. The woman told police she was aware of the ongoing conflict and knew the people involved.
She had positioned herself between her nephew and the boy she was having a problem with, when a young man she did not know began pushing toward her.
She told police she grabbed his hooded sweatshirt and pulled it over his head, instructing the younger children to leave. She said when she let go of his hoodie, he pulled a gun and shot her once in the stomach, then ran off.
While police were in the area investigating, the alleged shooter’s mother arrived and was on the phone with her son and instructed him to return home and tell the police the truth.
Sullivan talked to police, who found a 9 mm bullet casing and a 9 mm round in a desk drawer in his room.
Police arrested Sullivan on Sunday night, and he has been at the Juvenile Detention Center since.
Aggravated battery with a firearm is a Class X felony carrying a potential sentence of between six and 30 years in prison upon conviction.