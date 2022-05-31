URBANA — A Champaign County judge Tuesday detained two Rantoul teens who allegedly stole guns belonging to the father of one of the teens.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said both of the boys, ages 15 and 16, were charged with aggravated possession of stolen firearms; the 15-year-old was also charged with theft and 16-year-old was also charged with residential burglary.
The charges stemmed from an incident Thursday at the home of the younger boy’s father on Chanute Street in Rantoul.
The father reported he returned home and found the door to his home open, the padlock broken off his bedroom door, and a safe in his bedroom open.
A 9 mm handgun and a .22-caliber handgun that had been in the safe were gone.
Rietz said a neighbor reported seeing the man’s son, who was living there, and another juvenile male leaving the house with a bag shortly before the father reported the theft.
Police interviewed the son, who admitted he had been there with his friend and said the friend needed a gun for protection.
Police also learned that the older boy returned to his Rantoul home and offered to sell a gun to a friend of his sister, who was visiting.
Not long after the theft was reported, the father got a call saying his .22-caliber gun would be returned to him and it was.
The father declined to tell Rantoul police who may have placed that call, Rietz said. The 9 mm gun remains missing, she said.
Judge Roger Webber found it a matter of immediate and urgent necessity that both boys remain locked up at least until their next court hearings on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.
Aggravated possession of stolen firearms, which applies when there is more than one gun, is a Class 1 felony.