RANTOUL — A Rantoul Township High School student was arrested Thursday after police found a gun in his coat at school.
Deputy Chief Justin Bouse said about 9:15 a.m., the department's school resource officer reported that a student may have a gun.
The officer and school staff located the 16-year-old male, searched his coat and found a loaded handgun that had been reported stolen from Douglas County in 2020.
Bouse said he had no information on why the student had the gun.
"There is nothing that showed that he intended to use it," Bouse said. "He merely possessed it."
The teen was taken to the Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center on preliminary charges of unlawful possession of a stolen weapon.
Rantoul police lauded the high school staff for their help in getting the situation resolved safely and quickly. Bouse estimated it took about 10 minutes from the time of the report to the time the student was in custody.