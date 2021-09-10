URBANA — A woman who allegedly got caught with more than an ounce of cocaine after running a red light early Friday in Rantoul has been charged with a Class X felony, and a passenger with her was charged with having more than 7 ounces of cannabis.
Rantoul police Sgt. Jim Schmidt said an officer on patrol at the intersection of Champaign Avenue and Murray Road saw a car run a red light about 1:45 a.m.
He stopped the northbound car and identified the driver as Courtney Stout, 32, of the 1200 block of County Road 2900 N, Rantoul, whose license was revoked.
Schmidt said when Stout stepped out of the car, a digital scale fell to the ground. A female officer who assisted in her arrest felt a bulge in the front of Stout’s pants and found a clear bag filled with white powder that Stout admitted was cocaine.
It weighed 47.5 grams, Schmidt said.
After Stout was arrested, police searched the vehicle and in the trunk found a backpack containing men’s clothing and toiletries and several clear plastic bags containing suspected cannabis.
Stout’s passenger, Andrew Lewis, 36, of the 2500 block of Maplewood Drive, Champaign, was arrested on charges of possession of more than 100 grams of cannabis.
Stout was charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, a Class X felony carrying penalties ranging from six to 30 years in prison. Judge Adam Dill set her bond at $25,000.
Lewis was charged with possession with intent to deliver cannabis, a Class 3 felony with penalties ranging from probation to two to five years in prison. Dill agreed to release him on his own recognizance.
Both are to return to court Sept. 24 with their own attorneys.