URBANA — Rantoul Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer, currently on administrative leave after being charged earlier this month with domestic battery, has hired an attorney.
Eisenhauer has retained Champaign attorney James Martinkus but came to court Tuesday with attorney Rick Aeilts, who is with the same firm, Erwin, Martinkus & Cole.
Eisenhauer is charged with two counts of domestic battery and a charge of interfering with the report of domestic battery following a June 12 dispute with his wife at their Rantoul home.
He has pleaded not guilty and requested a jury trial.
Judge Brett Olmstead continued the case until an Aug. 24 pretrial conference before Judge Matt Lee, who will hear the misdemeanor charges. Eisenhauer remains free on his own recognizance.
Eisenhauer resigned from his position with the village June 13, but the village board declined to accept his resignation before the criminal matter is resolved.