RANTOUL — One of Rantoul’s two firehouses is expected to receive a $750,000 upgrade that will include enhanced firefighter safety features and larger bays.
The village board will vote tonight on a proposal to spend no more than $750,000 to enlarge and upgrade the fire substation on Maplewood Drive.
Fire Chief Chad Smith said firefighters have a higher chance of cancer than the general public due to carcinogens they are exposed to while fighting fires.
“Multiple studies ... show if we’re able to get the carcinogens off the firefighter as soon as they get back (to the firehouse), it decreases the chance of them getting cancer,” Smith said. “And at the same time in today’s society, with the plastics (in homes), we don’t want them taking the carcinogens back home to their families.”
Three private shower areas will be added, as well as a washing machine and dryer. The showers will also be beneficial for firefighters to wash off bodily fluids from medical calls.
The project also includes the addition of two more bays to accommodate the larger equipment common in modern firefighting. Smith said more firefighters are also generally heading to the substation for evening calls rather than the main firehouse because they live on the east side of town.
One ladder truck and one engine company are already stationed at the substation.
After talking to village staff, Smith recommended awarding the contract to Roessler Construction because it is a local company and is willing to secure bids from local subcontractors.
Construction is expected to start in June with a December completion date. The work will be paid for with federal pandemic relief funds.
Also to be included are a kitchen and day room for 12 individuals, a server room with dedicated HVAC, parking spaces for at least 20 vehicles and a space for “future pandemic preparedness and response.”
Smith said the village also hopes to add showers to the main station on Grove Avenue, and when the village expands farther to the west, build a third fire station in the area of the Rantoul Family Sports Complex to meet its ISO requirements.
An ISO rating is a measure of a fire department’s ability to serve the community. The score looks at areas such as emergency communications, water supply and pressure, firefighter training and other facets.