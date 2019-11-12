URBANA — A Rantoul woman who allegedly took part in breaking into a home in that village and threatening its residents is in police custody.
Sierra Brees, 24, who listed an address in the 1300 block of Juniper Drive, was arrested Friday on a warrant issued in August after she was charged with residential burglary and intimidation. She was arraigned Tuesday.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink said about 6:10 p.m. Aug. 12, Brees and a man allegedly forced their way into a home in the 1200 block of Aspen Drive and stole a child’s bicycle while the residents were at the grocery store.
They returned to find Brees and the man in their living room and their door off its hinges.
Alferink said the man admitted they took the boy’s bicycle but said he would return it if the residents handed over Xanax pills. The owners ordered them out and called police.
Brees reportedly returned before police arrived and renewed the demand for the anti-anxiety pills. When the residents again refused, she allegedly told them they would find their son’s bicycle in pieces and to “watch out because their house was going to get fire-bombed” that night.
In addition to being charged with residential burglary and intimidation in connection with that incident, Brees was wanted in an unrelated case in which the state had filed a petition to revoke the probation she received in May for possession of a controlled substance. The petition alleged she violated her probation by missing several appointments.
She’s being held in lieu of $30,000 bond in both cases.
Judge Adam Dill told her to be back in court Dec. 17 on the residential burglary and intimidation charges and on Nov. 20 on her petition to revoke probation.