URBANA — A Rantoul woman is facing charges after allegedly brandishing a gun during a road-rage incident Tuesday on Kirby Avenue near University of Illinois athletic facilities.
Sashay S. Pirant, 37, who listed an address in the 600 block of Autumn Fields Lane, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a felony, and aggravated assault with a weapon, a misdemeanor.
According to a University of Illinois police report, at 10:44 a.m. Tuesday, Pirant was driving east on Kirby Avenue near Neil Street in Champaign when she believed another vehicle cut her off. Police said she and the driver of the other vehicle drove near each other for several blocks, and Pirant allegedly displayed a handgun to the occupants of the other vehicle near Kirby and Fourth Street.
Pirant continued east on Kirby while the other vehicle’s driver turned north and called 911 with a description of the vehicle, police said. With the help of an automated license-plate reader, police spotted her vehicle within minutes near the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Iowa Street at initiated a traffic stop. They said a search of the vehicle turned up a handgun and ammunition.
Pirant was released on her own recognizance after being arraigned Wednesday and ordered to be back in court Feb. 28.