RANTOUL — A Rantoul woman is in the county jail for allegedly causing the death of another woman during a fight Monday in that city.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Shelby Rix, 27, of Rantoul was pronounced dead at 12:48 p.m. in the emergency room of Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, a victim of a severe brawl with another person at the First Heritage Inn on South Murray Road.
Khydijah J. Brazell, 27, was booked into the county jail Monday evening on a preliminary charge of murder but is not expected to be formally charged before Wednesday.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday that police and prosecutors think will give them more information about what happened.
Rantoul police Sgt. Jim Schmidt said his department was notified when Ms. Rix was brought to the hospital, where she later died.
Brazell was also there being treated for injuries. After treatment, she was booked into the county jail about 9 p.m. Monday.