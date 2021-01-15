URBANA — A Rantoul woman who was driving an allegedly stolen vehicle while under the influence of drugs Thursday was criminally charged Friday.
Assistant State’s Attorney William Lynch said Lanee Winston, 32, who listed an address in the 1500 block of Par Drive, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and aggravated driving under the influence of Ecstasy, Class 2 and 4 felonies, respectively.
Lynch said Illinois State Police stopped Winston on Interstate 74 westbound just east of the University Avenue exit about 9:15 a.m. after receiving multiple calls about a Jeep trying to hit other vehicles.
Lynch said the trooper who stopped the vehicle noted that Winston had slurred speech, difficulty balancing and appeared disheveled. She had two children under the age of 10 with her.
Police learned that the Jeep had been reported stolen from Rantoul earlier on Thursday. Winston admitted that she had used Ecstasy prior to driving. The trooper also found a bottle of open whiskey in the vehicle, Lynch said.
Winston was taken to a local hospital to be medically cleared before being transferred to jail.
Lynch said police also learned that Winston’s license was suspended.
Judge Adam Dill set Winston’s bond at $10,000 and told her to return to court Feb. 25.