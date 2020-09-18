URBANA — A Rantoul woman who had cannabis plants growing in her home Thursday has been charged with possession of cannabis.
Julie Perez, 36, of the 200 block of West Bodwell Avenue, was arrested following a court-authorized search of her home by members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force.
A police report said the officers found 30 cannabis plants, weighing just over 30 pounds. Perez appeared in court Friday and was charged with a Class 3 felony, punishable by probation to two to five years in prison upon conviction.
Judge John Kennedy continued her case to Oct. 2 to give her time to find her own lawyer. Assistant State’s Attorney Lauren McQueen said the state had no objection to releasing Perez on her own recognizance.