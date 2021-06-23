URBANA — A Rantoul woman who admitted growing cannabis plants outside her house in September 2020 has been fined $1,000.
Julie Perez, 37, who listed an address in the 200 block of West Bodwell Avenue, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Roger Webber to production of fewer than five plants, an ordinance violation, admitting having the plants outside her home. The fine was her only punishment.
She was originally charged with a Class 3 felony after members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force found in excess of five plants, both inside and outside her home, during a court-authorized search on Sept. 17. That charge was dismissed in return for her guilty plea.
Because she had no significant prior convictions, Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum agreed with Perez’s public defender, Dan Taylor, that it was better to allow her to plead guilty to the fine-only offense than take the case to trial.
McCallum said Perez did not have a license to grow the plants or a medical-use card.