URBANA — A Rantoul woman on probation for stealing from an assisted-living center in that village has been arrested again on charges of theft.
Kimberly D. Cross, who listed an address in the 1000 block of Lancaster Drive, was arrested Monday on a warrant issued last month after she was charged with stealing from a former employer.
A Rantoul police report said that between Aug. 1 and Dec. 31, 2021, while employed as a sales representative for Medical Diagnostic Laboratories, based in Hamilton, N.J., she allegedly used a company-issued credit card to make $7,500 in purchases that had no work-related purpose.
The charges were made at several places such as Walmart, Target, HomeGoods, restaurants and Six Flags Great America, the report said.
The report said the company had asked Cross to provide expense reports to justify her purchases, but she said she was going through a divorce and had medical and personal issues.
The company canceled the card in December 2021.
In July, Cross was placed on probation after pleading guilty to participation in a continuing financial crimes enterprise.
She admitted that in December 2019 and January 2020, while she was employed as the executive director of The Villas of Holly Brook in Rantoul, she forged checks written on behalf of residents and put the money in her personal bank accounts.
She was ordered to make restitution of $16,000.
Cross posted bond Monday to be released from jail and was arraigned Tuesday on the recent charge.
She was told to return to court March 15.