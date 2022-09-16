URBANA — A Rantoul woman who admitted she had a gun she was not allowed to have because of prior felony convictions has been sentenced to seven years in prison.
In return for Emanuelle McFall-Miles’ plea Wednesday to unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, a prosecutor agreed to dismiss other charges alleging the 30-year-old hit her girlfriend, stole her vehicle and possessed cocaine.
McFall-Miles was arrested on June 17 in Urbana following a domestic dispute with the woman.
Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum said the victim in that attack was not interested in pursuing McFall-Miles’ prosecution on the charges of domestic battery and possession of a stolen vehicle.
An Urbana police report said the two argued in the woman’s apartment, with McFall-Miles allegedly hitting the woman in the face with the butt of a gun, then leaving in the woman’s car without permission.
When McFall-Miles returned later, her girlfriend went for a walk and contacted police, who helped her come up with a story to get McFall-Miles out of the apartment.
When McFall-Miles emerged, McCallum said, Urbana police found a loaded gun in her waistband and arrested her.
Because of previous convictions for aggravated battery and aggravated robbery, the latter for which she was on parole, she is not allowed to have a gun.
Court records show she had other convictions for aggravated battery, resisting a peace officer and possession of cannabis.
She was given credit on her sentence for 89 days served and was ordered to forfeit the gun to police.