URBANA — A Champaign County prosecutor dismissed a rape charge against a Champaign man Tuesday.
Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher said the alleged victim of Keefer Jones had met with him three times and indicated recently that she would not testify.
Jones, 50, who listed an address in the 600 block of West Healey Street, was charged March 22 with aggravated criminal sexual assault in an alleged incident early that day in his home.
He told Champaign police that he had sex with the woman but said she consented. She told police she had said no and he hit her repeatedly.
Fletcher was preparing to try the case May 24 before a jury and opted to dismiss the case “without prejudice” Tuesday. That means that if the alleged victim decides that she can testify in the future, Fletcher would be able to refile the charge.
Jones had been in jail since his arrest March 22 in lieu of $50,000 bond.