SCHWANGAU, Germany — A recent University of Illinois graduate who was looking toward a bright future in software engineering died of injuries she sustained after allegedly being thrown into a ravine by a man at a popular German tourist attraction earlier this week.
The London-based Daily Mail reported that Eva Liu, 21, of Naperville died from a 165-foot plunge Tuesday down a ravine at the Neuschwanstein palace near Schwangau, said to be the inspiration for Disney’s Cinderella castle.
Her friend Kelsey Chang, 22, also a May UI graduate, survived being thrown off the same slope by a 30-year-old man from the U.S. when she tried to help Ms. Liu. A fallen tree apparently interrupted Chang’s fall, which left her with a cut and bruises, the paper said.
The Daily Mail reported that local authorities said the man allegedly sexually assaulted Ms. Liu near the Marienbrucke pedestrian bridge, then strangled her before tossing her off a cliff. He then allegedly pushed Chang off the steep slope when she tried to come to her friend’s rescue.
UI spokeswoman Robin Kaler confirmed that both women had graduated in May with bachelor’s degrees — Ms. Liu in computer science and Chang in computer engineering.
The Daily Mail said the friends were on a vacation and were staying at the same hotel as the unidentified man accused of harming them but did not know each other. He is in police custody.
“Our University of Illinois family is mourning the senseless death of Ms. Liu and the attack on Ms. Chang. Both had just graduated in May and should have been able to celebrate such an important accomplishment without the fear of such a tragic outcome. Our thoughts are with Ms. Chang as she recovers and with both of their families as they grieve,” Kaler said.
A month ago, Ms. Liu posted on LinkedIn that she also had obtained a master’s degree in computer science and listed herself as an incoming software engineer at Microsoft.
“The past four years have been an incredible experience, and I’m thankful for all of the wonderful opportunities and internships that have been pivotal in my academic and professional journey, including my experience as a participant and teaching assistant of the Engineering City Scholars program,” she wrote. “I’m extremely grateful for all my friends, family, mentors, and faculty that have supported me and helped shape my educational and personal development.”
Her resume said that during college, she had software engineering internships with Microsoft in Seattle, Optum UnitedHealth Group in Schaumburg, Caterpillar in Peoria and M1 in Chicago. She received her high school diploma in 2019 from the Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy in Aurora.