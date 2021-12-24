URBANA — From afar, the Christmas tree in Urbana’s Crestview Park looks like a normal celebration of the season. Upon closer look, though, the Remembrance Tree becomes both a commemoration of lives lost and a visual representation of the toll gun violence takes on the community.
On the tree, 30 ornaments commemorate community members lost to gun violence with their faces and names, and additional ornaments will be added in the coming days.
“It remembers any of our loved ones who we lost and celebrate them rather than mourn them during the holiday season, and think about all the great things they remember about their loved ones,” said Maurice Hayes, executive director of HV Neighborhood Transformations, an organization that works to stem the growing issue of gun violence in C-U.
His group is working with the Urbana Park District and the Urbana Rotary Club to make the park into a “Peace Park,” with permanent commemorations to gun-violence victims and meeting places for community members to discuss solutions to issues plaguing the area.
“We’re all really, really concerned about how many people have died from gun violence this year in Champaign and in Urbana,” said Barbara Jones, chair of the chair of the Urbana Rotary Club’s Peace Keeping Committee. “We wanted to have a place where people can go to celebrate lives, to honor lives, and not have a symbolic park, but also a place where we can eventually discuss these issues and figure out ways to bring a more peaceful environment and civility into the neighborhoods of Urbana.”
The idea for a Remembrance Tree came from a similar exercise last year in Chicago by an organization named Never Forget Chicago, which set up a large, tree-like structure at the Daley Center that commemorated hundreds of gun-violence victims.
Since then, Hayes has been planning for this year’s Christmas event, and at a ceremony Thursday, the tree was put into place in Crestview Park, where it will stand for the next two weeks.
“We’re working on things that can be permanently be placed in the park to still commemorate the same things,” Hayes said, “but being that it’s the holiday season, we wanted to do something now.”
Hayes said members of the community are welcome to hang their own ornaments on the tree at any point over the next two weeks. By honoring loved ones with a visual representation of the lives lost to gun violence, Hayes hopes to keep the issue at the forefront of peoples’ minds.
“Everything that we do is to bring awareness to gun violence in the community and to bring people from the community into the fight, and the greater we are together, the more that we can help aid in this fight for peace in our community,” Hayes said. “Showcasing loved ones on this trees, or any kind of light that keeps their memories alive, it gives us more reason to fight for peace in our community and save the lives of our children.”