URBANA — A Villa Grove man with a violent criminal history was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years in prison for driving with a revoked license.
Clifford Branaman’s license had been revoked as a result of a 1996 reckless homicide in which he had been convicted for killing a Tolono man in a vehicle crash while intoxicated.
Branaman, 47, whose last known address was in Perks Trailer Court, pleaded guilty before Judge Jason Bohm to driving while revoked on Jan. 19, an offense for which he could have received up to 30 years in prison because he had at least three prior convictions for that same crime.
In return for his guilty plea. 19, Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Reynolds dismissed two other charges in that case alleging that Branaman had methamphetamine he intended to sell and possessed firearm ammunition.
Reynolds also dismissed a separate case in which Branaman was charged with violation of an order of protection on that same day.
A Tolono police report said Branaman had been served in late October with an order of protection prohibiting him from being around a Tolono woman but on Jan. 19, about 6:35 p.m., he was near her home allegedly displaying a gun while yelling at her husband.
When Branaman left that area, he was stopped by a sheriff’s deputy who knew Branaman’s license was revoked.
Reynolds said Branaman’s criminal history — besides the reckless homicide and driving under revocations — included convictions for armed robbery, aggravated battery, resisting police, violation of an order of protection, driving under the influence, criminal trespass to residence and criminal damage to property dating to 1994.
He was given credit on his sentence for 203 days already served.