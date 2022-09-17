URBANA — An Urbana man on parole for a 2010 drug conviction that sent him to prison for 25 years is back in the Champaign County Jail, accused of selling drugs again.
Johnathon Brock, 45, who listed an address in the 1700 block of East Florida Avenue, is expected to be charged Monday with possession with intent to deliver heroin and methamphetamine.
Assistant State’s Attorney Tim Sullivan said that during August, members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force had been investigating Brock for the alleged sale of crack cocaine and used a confidential source to buy drugs from him on three different occasions.
Brock had been paroled in March.
On Friday, police were watching Brock’s apartment and saw him get in a vehicle that had no front license plate. Officers also knew that his driver’s license was suspended, so they stopped the vehicle.
A search of Brock turned up three bags of substances that field-tested positive as methamphetamine and heroin. Brock told officers he uses methamphetamine.
The suspected methamphetamine weighed about two ounces, while the heroin weighed about four grams. In his home, police also found digital scales, a razor and other bags containing white powder.
Brock remained in the Champaign County jail on a parole hold.
In addition to his 2010 conviction for delivery of a controlled substance, court records show Brock had three other drug convictions and one for obstructing justice dating to 1996, all of which resulted in sentences to prison.