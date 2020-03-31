DANVILLE — A 24-year-old Danville man was charged Tuesday with aggravated fleeing from police after they tried to stop him Monday to investigate a complaint that he may have pointed a gun at a passing motorist.
A release from Danville Police Cmdr. Josh Webb said about 3:15 p.m. Monday, an officer was flagged down by a citizen who pointed to a dark-colored car, saying the driver had just pointed a gun at him and was following him and threatening to shoot him.
The officer tried to stop the car to find out what was going on, but the driver sped off, prompting a pursuit that began around Collett and Main streets and continued until Griffin and Vine streets, where other officers had blocked the road.
Eric D. Clark, 24, who listed an address in the 600 block of North Kimball Street, was arrested and subsequently charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding for driving more than 21 mph above the speed limit and disobeying stop signs.
Police could not find a gun in the car, but around 4 p.m., a citizen reported spotting a gun in the road on Southgate Drive, one of the streets on which Clark had been driving during the pursuit.
Danville police are investigating whether Clark had the gun.
A judge set bond for Clark at $50,000 and told him to be back in court April 21.
Aggravated fleeing is a Class 4 felony, punishable upon conviction by penalties ranging from probation to one to three years in prison.