CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign 18-year-old who allegedly set his mother’s home on fire Friday night was taken to a Springfield hospital to be treated for burns.
Trevor D. Lewis’ condition was not available Saturday. Once he is released from Memorial Medical Center, it is expected that he will be jailed for three separate aggravated battery cases with which he was charged in October.
Champaign police had not sent reports about the fire to the state’s attorney’s office by Saturday, so it’s unknown what charges he might face from that. Court records show he has a history of police contacts.
Police said about 5:30 p.m. Friday, a family member called police to the home in the 1900 block of West Kirby Avenue because Lewis had threatened to harm relatives.
They got out and Lewis, whom police said was armed with a knife and thought to be suicidal, barricaded himself inside.
As trained negotiators and members of the SWAT team worked to coax him out, he allegedly started a fire in the kitchen that heavily damaged the ranch home.
The fire was reported about 7:20 p.m. but it wasn’t until 30 minutes later that Lewis came out and was taken into custody. Firefighters moved in and quickly got the fire out, but the damage was so extensive that the house is not liveable.
Court records show that on Sept. 30, a judge issued an order of protection to Lewis’ mother, who lived in the home.
On Sept. 19, she called police because Lewis was destroying a TV with a machete after she refused to buy him alcohol. Police said he threatened to kill himself with the machete if she called the police. His grandfather then offered to drive him to the store in an effort to get him out of the house and disarm him.
Meantime, police were called and met them in the store parking lot. Lewis allegedly yelled at and threatened the officers, and when they tried to detain him, he allegedly kicked one in the groin with such force that the officer had to leave work early.
Lewis was charged with aggravated battery to a police officer in that incident.
Then, on Oct. 12, in violation of the order of protection, Lewis allegedly broke the storm door at his mother’s house and was found by police lying on broken glass, bleeding from his arms.
As he was being taken to the hospital in an ambulance, police said Lewis ripped out his IV and began fighting with the paramedic, forcing the driver to pull over to help his co-worker.
In that case, he was charged with aggravated battery to an emergency medical person and violating an order of protection.
In the third aggravated battery case, Lewis is accused of participating in a Sept. 5 attack on a man in Hessel Park in Champaign.
He and two other men were charged for allegedly beating a man who was dating the former girlfriend of one of them.
Court records show Lewis was sentenced in June to probation after being adjudicated a delinquent minor for criminal damage to property. He also has a 2017 juvenile adjudication for threatening a school building or person.