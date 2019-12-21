RANTOUL — A working smoke detector likely saved the life of a man whose camper home was destroyed by fire early Saturday.
Thomasboro Fire Department Capt. Brad Howle said a space heater caused the fire. The resident heard his smoke alarm sounding and escaped safely.
“He got up, turned on the space heater and laid back down. I’m not sure how long he was laying but when he got up to use the restroom. he heard the smoke detector going off,” Howle said.
Firefighters were called at 8:20 a.m. to the Fountain Valley mobile home park, just south of Rantoul on the east side of U.S. 45.
Although the park is in the jurisdiction of Thomasboro firefighters, Rantoul firefighters got there first, Howle said.
“When they got on scene, the entire thing was engulfed in flames,” Howle said of the 35-foot long camper.
About 20 firefighters from both departments worked about 80 minutes to put out the fire, Howle said.
The occupant was checked out by Pro Ambulance and declared fine.
Firefighters kept the fast-moving fire from threatening any other homes in the park, Howle said.
Howle said firefighters estimate the value of the camper between $40,000 and $70,000.