“The shots rained down on the neighborhood. I could hear them hitting things from my house. Many neighbors are up in arms about the increasing violence in the area, and we are trying to see it come to a stop.” — Travis Ross, seven-year resident of Holiday Park in west Champaign.
“I feel like someone who can fire a gun into a neighborhood without concern is not recognizing the value of life and the odds of an accident.” — Nicole Kiedysz, five-year resident of Holiday Park.
2020 has not been kind to the world on any number of fronts.
In Champaign and Urbana, a tiny percentage of the population is making life miserable for a larger share of their neighbors by taking up arms for reasons labeled senseless, mind-boggling, frustrating and tragic.
As of last week, there had been about 54 shootings in Champaign since the beginning of the year.
That number represents a confirmation of shots having been fired. Not all resulted in physical damage to people or property but have done immeasurable damage to the quality of life.
“That is a little bit ahead of pace for us from last year,” Champaign Police Chief Anthony Cobb reported to the Community Coalition.
Cobb reminded them that the 100 shootings in 2019 made for a “record year.”
“I would love for us not to have these events happening,” said Urbana Police Chief Bryant Seraphin, whose smaller city is up to 21 shootings in five months, compared to 33 for all of 2019.
Out in the county sheriff’s jurisdiction, the number is six for 2020.
Too close to home
Residents of the Holiday Park neighborhood in west Champaign are the latest to experience life on edge.
Late on Thursday, May 14, Travis Ross was working in his home office with the windows open when the now-familiar sound of gunfire interrupted him.
“I don’t know what they were shooting at, but I heard a car driving very fast, possibly 60 to 70 miles per hour — that’s a guess — on Kenwood. Then I heard … rounds from the gunfire raining down on the houses and trees across the street from my house, possibly in my front yard. I was sitting 100 yards from the scene,” he said.
The husband and father of three immediately called police, who shut down the area for a couple hours while investigating. No one was apparently hurt.
Ross took to the online Next Door app, sparking a conversation with neighbors. He had done so a few weeks earlier when there were shootings on Country Fair Drive and Springfield Avenue north of his neighborhood.
“I’m getting nervous about it getting closer and more frequent,” he said, echoing the comments of about 150 who chimed in on Nextdoor.
The Country Brook Apartments in the 2500 block of West Springfield Avenue and the nearby Gramercy Park Apartments to the east are frequently the site of shootings. Both are less than a mile north of where Ross lives.
“Anywhere it’s cheaper to live is going to be a problem,” observed Nicole Kiedysz, also a Holiday Park homeowner. “Education, poverty, crime are all linked. They all cycle together.
“Adding liquor stores to the neighborhoods within walking distance — I don’t feel like we needed it,” she said of a business that moved in on Springfield Avenue near Kenwood.
In September, several people were run over by a car in its parking lot, leaving one man paralyzed and a second with multiple broken bones. Two people were shot in the same parking lot in late November.
“A year ago or so is when that intersection and consequently the rest of Kenwood became a little more dangerous,” she said.
‘People are fearful’
“A lot of people are resolved and committed to seeing things change. A couple people say, ‘You need to move.’ My response is, ‘What if you can’t?’ That’s not a fair thing to tell people to do. People are fearful,” Ross said.
Ross and his wife chose that area for its affordability and location.
“We’ve invested a ton into fixing it up, doing repairs, making it more of our personality. We’ve gotten to know the neighbors as best we can,” he said.
And with three home-schooled children, the neighborhood close to Sholem Pool and Centennial Park was attractive.
Kiedysz, her husband and young daughter picked their home for its proximity to Kenwood School and its price. “I am not in a financial position to move,” she said.
“There are kids that play basketball in the street and kids ride their bikes around. I like that this is a neighborhood that has that vibe. You want that from a neighborhood. I grew up rural and didn’t have that. (My husband) grew up in the city.”
Having moved to Champaign — her husband went to school at the University of Illinois — from the Rogers Park community on Chicago’s north side, the Kiedyszes are not naive about violence.
“In my (old) neighborhood, nobody was killed that wasn’t affiliated with gangs or drugs — no innocent bystanders,” she said.
That said, she can’t help but worry about that possibility in her corner of the world.
The night after the shots fired that Ross reported, Kiedysz said her family was around a fire pit when the same car drove past their house three times at 10 to 15 mph with 10 minutes between laps.
“It stopped in front of my neighbor’s house and just sat there. We were all on edge because we know this shooting just happened. We don’t want to jump to conclusions. Now, it’s something you have to think about,” she said.
She’s also thinking about the why behind such random violence.
“I grew up in a house with guns. I don’t have a problem with guns in general. But they were tools for a specific purpose. You definitely didn’t drive around with one in your car.
“It’s a thrill. It’s adrenaline, so very not what you are supposed to be doing. It’s exciting, it’s loud, all things that trigger adrenaline. Then you do more dumb things because you are amped up on adrenaline,” she said.
As a volunteer with Project READ, Kiedysz helps adults who have trouble with literacy. Many have come from poverty-stricken homes.
“The reason young people can drive through a neighborhood and fire a gun and not care is because they feel like no one cares about them. You have to treat others with compassion and hope it works out,” she said. “The good people leaving isn’t going to improve the neighborhood.”
“If you want to see the neighborhood get better, then help the people get better,” she offered.
She and Ross are on the same page about wanting to do what Kiedysz called “proactive, non-accusatory, not aggressive protective measures” like Neighborhood Watch.
Police component
Ross said he’d appreciate seeing more patrol officers in the neighborhood but realizes that is only a small part of a possible solution.
“I don’t criticize the police at all. My dad was a police officer. My dad’s twin was a deputy sheriff. I know the lifestyle, the struggles. You want to be proactive but you’re reacting to so many situations,” he said.
Champaign Deputy Chief Dave Shaffer appreciates that.
Shaffer said for more than two decades the department has embraced community policing. Year after year, he said, many officers sign up to patrol the same area, developing the relationships necessary to be proactive in fighting crime.
“We’ve dealt with gun violence in this community for several years,” Shaffer said.
“Some of this is opportunistic. It’s fashionable to have a gun and that’s a problem we’ve been dealing with for a while.
“Now, everybody is looking to a firearm first to settle whatever beef, disagreement or problem they have. Finding the right solution to unlock that lock so people don’t feel they need to resort to a firearm is a puzzle we’re trying to solve.”
Creative ideas from helpers
With all kinds of youth programs shut down for the summer because of COVID-19, people with a passion for keeping idle minds occupied are nervous but working overtime.
“This is about to be the longest summer of summer history and it started way back in March after spring break,” said Rev. Willie Comer, executive director of Youth For Christ for about a decade.
Comer has run the popular Midnight Basketball program for middle-schoolers through high-schoolers almost that long.
On the Friday of Memorial Day weekend, they experimented with an alternative that came to him through prayer: virtual basketball using the NBA 2K 2020 video game.
“NBA players play themselves with this game. There is an NBA 2K league that people are going through the draft and getting paid — people who are just gamers. Most of them are horrible at basketball in real life. They call it ‘be amazing with the sticks’ (controllers),” he said.
Comer asked Central High School student Jacquan Jenkins for help. The response? “Rev, we can set that up in the next hour.”
They began with gamers who own Xbox platforms and quickly had 24 participants. The plan is to expand to other platforms and continue ‘midnight basketball’ in that manner as long as public health dictates.
“From 10:30 p.m., they will be in the house safe, playing midnight basketball,” he said.
Comer has successfully used basketball to engage many young black men who could easily be swept into gangs but have not. Much of that is because he and other male role models have built personal relationships with those young men in the gym and at the Youth For Christ house at 603 W. University Ave., across from Central High School.
“We challenge every kid to live at a certain level, not pick up guns, run around, thug out. They have found something else to engage in,” he said.
“The kids who have not (accepted the challenge) are kids who generally struggle economically and academically. They have a darkened situation in their own lives. I’ve prayed about this. What is so dark that they have no feeling or care about taking someone else’s life? That’s the battle.”
He is angry that there are adults supplying guns to younger and younger boys.
“A 14-year-old got it from an adult. In the mind of the 14-year-old, I have just received power. That gun gives me power and if I have darkness in my life, I am going to express that power against those who don’t respect me," he said. "Instead of pouring light into a kid, you give them access to a gun, and that’s a problem for me."
Comer has other ideas for the summer, including an online DJing course in hopes of helping the youth develop a skill for which they can earn money.
“We started a recording studio and will teach kids how to produce music,” he said.
He’s also creating an online animation class and has his own character, “Chop it Up,” who appears on Facebook on Fridays touting the number of days without a teen shooting in C-U.
The goal, he said, is for the youths to create a clean, animated movie focused on living a life free of violence.
Tracy Parsons, community relations manager in Champaign and facilitator for the Community Coalition, said there are many community groups with “fantastic things in place that are having to be restructured.”
Those ideas include children putting their school-issued Chromebooks to work at virtual meetings during which they can participate in activities and lessons. The park districts will supply “programming in a bag.”
Older teens will be paid for summer jobs programs done online.
“We will be using training modules instead. They will go through virtual work experiences and get a stipend. It will be kind of school-based. They will have to be tested to be sure they are successfully completing the work,” Parsons said.
The “Trauma and Resiliency Initiative” will continue to work directly with families impacted by gun violence, either as shooting victims or relatives of someone doing the shooting.
“We don’t ever want families and communities to normalize this and think this is the way it’s supposed to be,” Parsons said. “We should not expect it in Champaign-Urbana.”