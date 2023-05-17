Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
CHAMPAIGN — Like many self-confident police officers, Jeff Creel used to do the skeptical eye roll when hearing the term “post-traumatic stress disorder.”
Then his co-worker was fatally shot, he got shot and he had to kill a man, all within a matter of seconds.
“I’d never been in anything this traumatic. PTSD is real,” Creel said.
“I have to eat a little crow,” said the 52-year-old Mahomet man who is now collecting a disability pension from the city of Champaign because of the mental stress of the worst eight seconds of his life.
Creel shared what happened to him and the late Officer Christopher Oberheim on May 19, 2021, for about an hour Wednesday on “A Penny For Your Thoughts” with host Brian Barnhart, whom he befriended through a church in Mahomet.
It was the fifth time in two years he’s publicly spoken about the events of that life-changing day. Although he didn’t break down, Creel’s voice cracked a few times as the faith-filled husband and father of three recounted the events, which he said have brought him to tears in the retelling.
“It’s emotional when you bring it up. This is the best I did today,” he said after getting off the air.
But he told listeners that “right after (the incident) happened, I didn’t know what to expect.”
He was sitting on his porch when he received a call from his friend Tom Campion, a Champaign-based psychologist who caters to helping first responders. When Campion asked the 30-year police veteran how he was feeling, Creel admitted he was freaking out a bit.
“From every corner, I feel like someone is going to shoot me,” he told Campion, who assured him that was normal: “Your brain doesn’t want to get surprised again. It’s going to be that way for at least 72 hours.”
What came from that discussion was immediate help from a former Chicago police officer at a first-responder wellness center in Chicago that Creel described as a “perfect fit” for him.
Creel said that professional help, the support of countless people and his unwavering faith have gotten him to the point where he can talk about what happened. He’s still not comfortable with any suggestion that he was a hero.
“My partner didn’t come home,” he said. “I struggle with that.”
Setting the scene, Creel said he and Officer Oberheim were responding about 3:30 a.m. to a domestic dispute at the Town Center apartments, a place with which both were very familiar. Although they worked the same shift and were good friends, the two men were not usually paired. Creel’s regular partner was needed in another part of the city that morning to help train a new officer.
The call they received was about a female being beaten and “choked out.” They parked east of the building to make a quiet approach. As they walked toward it, they saw a man come out of the front door and jump into a car. They decided that was someone they needed to talk to.
Thinking he might take off, Creel tried unsuccessfully to get METCAD on the radio to let a telecommunicator know that and alert other officers in the area. There was too much radio traffic for him to get that call in.
Creel said he walked up to the driver’s door, which was ajar, with Officer Oberheim behind him. He shone his flashlights into the tinted windows.
The man in the car, Darion Lafayette, 24, turned his head toward Creel, who was identifying himself.
“He acted like he was intoxicated. In my heart … I believe it was probably a ruse,” Creel said. “He reached to his right. I said, ‘Let me see your hands.’ He immediately springs out of the car and I catch him in a bear hug. He’s really strong.”
Creel’s defensive-tactics training kicked in and he said he did everything in his power to keep the gun that Mr. Lafayette was pointing in his face from being the last thing he saw or did.
As they spun around, Creel said, “I realize the gun fired because I see glass being blown out in the apartment building. I don’t know where Chris is.”
What he learned moments later is that the first couple shots that Mr. Lafayette got off hit Officer Oberheim in the neck and head.
Forced to the ground during the struggle, Creel said he put his head under the car so as not to be shot in the face.
“He hits me twice in the chest. He thinks he got me,” he said, adding that he was able to get off the ground and unload his duty weapon into Mr. Lafayette as he stood over Officer Oberheim ready to shoot again.
Creel described the “snoring” sounds of the labored breathing from his dying friend as he was able to get on the radio and announce “officer down,” a call that brought officers from all over the county.
“It was a long three minutes waiting,” he said. “Being able to survive that, it’s somewhat of a comfort, but it’s the worst day of your life.
“It was nothing like I thought it would be. It was so fast and so violent. You just don’t get it. Why are you trying to kill me? There was nothing glorious about it.”
A Champaign County sheriff’s deputy got Creel’s bulletproof vest off him to reveal the two shots to his upper chest that have left him scarred. He had also taken a bullet through his upper left arm — an injury that miraculously healed with no nerve damage.
“I don’t know when I got shot in the arm,” he said. “God is good, is all I can say.”
He recalled being taken to the hospital by a fellow Champaign officer, calling his pastor first, then his wife.
“It was tough,” he said of his second phone call. “She’s a cop’s wife forever. Tough as nails. She met me at the hospital.”
Creel said he was released about noon that same day, just wanting to heal at home.
He was off work for several months, never returning to patrol duties, and retired officially from the Champaign Police Department in December 2022 at age 52 after marking 20 years of service to the city.
“I thought I would go till 56. I loved my job and wasn’t ready to be done with it yet,” said Creel, who added that he had to think of his family first as well as his own mental health.
Creel said he had never met Officer Oberheim’s wife, Amber, or any of their four daughters while his friend was alive and was nervous about meeting them after he was gone.
“They couldn’t have made it any easier. They just poured love on us. They have taken me into their family,” said Creel, calling Amber Oberheim a “remarkable lady.”
He said he has appeared at a couple of fundraisers for the Oberheim family’s Peacemaker Project 703 but otherwise is easing into his new life.
“I am doing substitute teaching at the junior high (in Mahomet) and I work at (the University of Illinois’ Police Training Institute) doing scenario training,” he said. “I don’t have survivor’s guilt because I’ve given it to God.
“I’m not here to question the God of the universe. I know God saved me for a reason. I’m trying to bring as many to the Lord as I can.”