CHAMPAIGN — If you ever had any doubt of the impact of a book on a child, consider what Kathy Adams was reading at age 6.
“There was a book in the library. It was a red book that had stories about Dillinger, Baby Face Nelson, Machine Gun Kelly. I checked it out over and over again. I knew since I was a kid that I wanted to be an FBI agent,” said the Champaign woman.
And thus the seed was planted for a remarkable stretch of service to the nation’s top law enforcement agency by a woman who distinguished herself over and over again.
Adams was the FBI’s first SWAT leader, she brought down dirty cops, she helped dismantle gangs and negotiated the release of hostages, to name just a few of her skills.
And along the way she gave birth to and helped raise two now-successful adult children.
“I didn’t get any encouragement” to go into law enforcement, said the 64-year-old retiree whose 33 years in law enforcement spanned four decades in a field still dominated by men at the top.
On the occasion of the FBI celebrating 50 years of service by women as agents — it took the death of the FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover in May 1972 for that to happen — Adams shared with The News- Gazette highlights of a storied career.
Early years
Adams was born in Los Alamos, the New Mexico city recognized as the birthplace of the atomic bomb. The third of four children, her dad was a physicist at the Los Alamos National Laboratory, her mother a stay-at-home mom.
She attended elementary, junior high and high school in Albuquerque before heading south to New Mexico State University in Las Cruces for her undergraduate degrees in police science and government.
“I just wanted to be a cop,” she said of those educational choices.
Graduating in 1980, she wasn’t quite ready to launch into an adult world that included rampant inflation, the capture of American hostages in Iran, a fledgling Cable News Network, the assassination of Beatles legend John Lennon, racial unrest and the election of actor Ronald Reagan to lead the nation.
She headed to the Midwest and began work on a master’s degree in criminalistics at Michigan State University in East Lansing.
“I started my master’s, and my goal was to complete that and go to work for a big city police department,” she said.
She met her future husband while in graduate school, and since he obtained work in Maryland, she looked to Baltimore or Washington, D.C., to meet her objectives. Baltimore paid more to officers with college degrees, so she turned her attention there.
“They said, ‘Why would you want to be a cop with your education?”
Her answer made perfect sense.
“I wanted to work the street, ideally combine my education with actual street work. Make a difference.”
Moving on up, fast
“I finished up my master’s degree and went back to New Mexico to take care of my mom. Then I packed up my Toyota, drove to Michigan, got married, moved, and started at the (Baltimore) police academy in one week,” she said, with the energy of a motivated 24-year-old. It was 1982.
She had started her training at the police academy when she went to the Inner Harbor area of the city for exercise. A former college basketball player in good physical condition, she had been asked to play on the academy’s basketball team.
What happened next is uncomfortable for her to talk about, not because of the subject matter, but because it thrust her into a spotlight that she still tries to avoid despite the rich tales she has to share.
“A man tried to commit suicide by jumping in the Inner Harbor. I jumped in and pulled him out. Because of that and the harbor being the way it was at the time (high-crime), it was a big deal,” she said.
“I was awarded the bronze star for life-saving. I hadn’t even started yet.”
Familiar to her superiors by the time she graduated from the academy, Adams was assigned to a “tactical cooperation” unit instead of being put in a city district on patrol.
“That involved high-crime areas and supplementing search and arrest warrants, things like that. I always worked high-crime areas,” she said.
“I led the squad in felony arrests and convictions. I had a lot of foot chases and I would catch the people I was chasing,” she said, grateful for the stamina developed on a basketball court.
“I received several commendations and was nominated for police officer of the year,” she said.
While she didn’t get that particular honor, she did get another of sorts with that department.
“I wanted to get on their ‘quick response team.’ I tried out for that and I was the first woman to be on their team,” she said of the group that responded to high-risk situations under stress.
While doing that, she was also teaching new recruits and in-service officers at the Baltimore Police Academy.
She claims not to have craved a steady diet of adrenaline, but four years of working in high-crime Baltimore was not enough to snuff that FBI dream.
On to the Big Easy
“I took the test (for the FBI) and I didn’t hear from them and didn’t hear from them,” Adams said.
A co-worker who had gotten on with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration was encouraging her to apply there.
“I called the Baltimore office of the FBI (to check on my status). They said, ‘We want to give you an appointment letter pending a background investigation.’ I was like, ‘Great.’ I resigned from the Baltimore police department on a Friday and started at the FBI Academy on Monday,” she said.
Four months later, she graduated from the live-in FBI Academy at Quantico, Va., and was anxiously awaiting her assignment.
“I was hoping to go to Detroit or maybe back to Baltimore. There were three states I did not want because of the weather: Mississippi, Alabama or Louisiana.”
When her orders arrived for New Orleans, she headed south in the spring of 1986.
“You go where you are sent,” she said.
As a new special agent, she did background checks on applicants and new recruits for a couple of months before her potential was tapped again.
“I was moved to the public corruption squad, and I worked a number of successful cases involving city hall down there and other public figures,” she said.
In operation “Shattered Shield” targeting police corruption, she helped obtain convictions against a police officer involved with local gangs and the hit man he had hired to kill a woman. Both remain imprisoned in Terre Haute, Ind., where years later she would have a serendipitous meeting with the convicted police officer while mapping the federal prison.
“I was also interested in getting on SWAT,” she said.
While serving as an alternate to that unit, she also worked on the “reactive squad,” responding to kidnappings, gang violence and other emergent serious crimes.
“The team leader had enough confidence in me that he sent me back to Quantico for two weeks of intensive training to get certified as a SWAT operator,” she said.
New mom leading SWAT
About halfway into her 11-year New Orleans assignment, the 34-year-old Adams gave birth to her first child, Michael, in late 1992.
“I had saved enough sick time to stay home 2½ months and then I got back to work and the week after was Waco,” she said.
The single word conjures one of the most tragic interactions in U.S history between the government and its citizens.
A siege on the Branch Davidian religious compound northwest of the central Texas city where leader David Koresh and others were suspected of stockpiling weapons began on Feb. 28, 1993, and continued for seven weeks.
Four Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents, the agency that initiated the raid, were killed on the first day as they tried to breach the compound to serve search warrants and arrest Koresh.
Confusion reigned over who fired the first shots — agents or Davidians.
As the standoff went from hours to days, the new mother/FBI agent from New Orleans was sent with the SWAT unit that she supervised, the first woman in FBI history to hold such a post.
“I go to Waco and our team is there for the whole time with the exception of a day-and-a-half. At the time, my husband was not working so that helped (to leave the baby). It was hard,” she said.
At the end of 12-hour shifts, they had a hotel to sleep in but no phones in the rooms to call home.
“My team was one of the teams that was deployed to watch the compound and provide security, both from preventing outsiders from coming in and working to safely evacuate residents,” she explained.
“Because I was the only woman, I worked with the hostage rescue team. Our position was in a Bradley (an armored tank) watching. When they would go up to the compound and evacuate a couple of females, I was there.”
Sadly, not many women or men came out of the compound. Those who did were taken into custody, accused of being complicit in the killings of the ATF agents.
On April 19, the 51st day of the standoff, with the approval of then-Attorney General Janet Reno, law enforcement injected CS gas (tear gas) into the compound as a means to flush out the members and began to dismantle buildings.
The fire and explosions that followed took the lives of 76 Branch Davidians, including 25 children, two pregnant women and Koresh.
Adams was among the scores of law enforcement forced to take it in.
She doesn’t like talking about it and can’t answer whether that piece of history changed her.
“It affected me (and still does) today, especially with the children. I kept waiting for the children to come out and they never did. There are a lot of emotional dynamics involving that whole situation,” she said.
Unlike the FBI of the 21st century that has plenty of mental health resources for employees, there was no special help provided to those duty-bound officers.
“No, the bureau did not provide any counseling. It was ‘Here’s what you did today. Tomorrow is a new day,’” Adams said.
“It’s a tragedy. You still try to look for what positives might have come out of it,” she said, adding that Waco resulted in a shift in tactics to SWAT personnel working more closely with hostage negotiators, something previously not done.
Corn and beans
Four years after Waco, having resolved several high-profile criminal cases in New Orleans, her son ready for preschool, and second child Jenny now 2, Adams and her husband decided a change was needed.
“We wanted the Central time zone,” she said. “I wanted to come to Champaign but there was no opening there so they offered me Springfield. We didn’t know anyone there. We packed up two kids, a cat and a dog. It was 1997.”
No matter where she ever lived, Adams said she has tried to look at the good it offers.
“I always joke that from where my house is, the only time my terrain changes is when they rotate the field from corn to soybeans.”
Perish any thought that central Illinois might be an easier assignment.
“The work didn’t change. When I got to Springfield, they had been briefed about me at the U.S. Attorney’s office. We targeted violent criminals and drug trafficking. I was the case agent on Operation Jaguar. We dismantled the Gangster Disciples in Springfield,” she said of the violent street gang that was importing members to central Illinois from Chicago and St. Louis.
“We were successful in building cases and prosecuting criminals who were always on the radar and seemed to be untouchable. That case won me the Director’s Award,” she said.
While in Springfield, she also coordinated the Eastern Illinois Safe Streets Task Force, a group of local and state law enforcement officers who concentrated on serious crime, attributing its effectiveness to the “good people I worked with, guardian angels and good support. It was always a team effort.”
“I didn’t jump right on to SWAT at Springfield,” but eventually did join and was asked to become a team leader based on her experience and ability.
Additionally, she became a crisis negotiator responding to situations with hostages, barricaded people and other high-risk arrests.
Velcro mom
The family moved to Champaign in 2001, where she continued in those roles until her retirement in 2015 at age 57.
She recalls that juggling the demands of being a wife, mother and agent wasn’t easy but it was just something she did.
“I referred to myself as the Velcro mom. When I would come home, I was totally directed to the kids,” she said.
She creatively incorporated them into her physical workouts.
“When Michael was a baby in the RockaRoo (baby rocker), I would tie my shoe lace around it so that when I pedaled on my stationary bike, the RockaRoo went up and down and he’d fall asleep. I ran with them in baby joggers.”
“I did Jenny pushups and leg lifts,” she said of the practice of adding her young daughter to her back or legs for added weight in her workouts. “I put them in a backpack while mowing the lawn. I coached my daughter’s soccer team from the time she was 3 until she went into high school.”
Her children knew she was an FBI agent but not a lot about what mom did day-to-day.
“I was really discreet. They rarely saw me wearing my weapon. I rarely talked about my work because I wasn’t permitted to. As they have gotten older and when I had my retirement they were still learning about me.”
“Two weeks ago, back at Quantico for the 50th anniversary of the female agents, my daughter was able to come with me and get a greater understanding of who I am.”
Adams’ children chose wildly different paths from their mom. Her son, 29, is an accountant, and her daughter, 27, an environmental engineer.
“I always try to protect my family from me. As I’ve gotten older and not an FBI employee anymore, I’m still guarded with my kids. There’s always a chance,” she said, leaving the speculative thought unfinished.
Legacy
Now divorced and not working for pay, Adams finds joy in volunteer work at New Horizon Church in Champaign.
“We have an emergency response team and go in after disasters,” she said of the work that fits her many skill sets.
Between her undergraduate college experience and grad school she worked on bungalows in the Catskills in New York.
“They asked me, ‘Can you move a refrigerator?’ I asked, ‘Do you have a dolly?’ They said yes and I said then I can. I did plumbing, roofing, mowed and was more like a handywoman,” she said of that early training.
Apparently nothing about being surrounded mostly by men for her career seemed to slow her down or hold her back.
“I was pretty directed. When you want to achieve things under not ideal conditions, you just do the best you can.”
Reminiscing about gender-related work anecdotes, she recalled that as her SWAT team sped from New Orleans to Waco in 1993, bathroom breaks happened along the highway if there wasn’t a fast food restaurant handy.
“We would pull over and all the guys would run forward and I would yell ‘clear’ (when done taking care of business in the rear of the truck). You gotta’ make do,” she said.
Another time, she was trying to glean information from police detectives who were willing to inform on a less-than-ethical colleague. She was doing her best to keep it low-key.
“One of them said he wanted to write something down. He had paper but nothing to write with. I said, ‘I have a pencil,’ and reached into my pocket to pull it out and came out with a Tampax.”
Adams said she hopes that she will be remembered as a good agent and a good mother.
“I guess what I would like for my legacy to be, what I’d like to be remembered for, is that I made a positive difference in the world and in humanity for the time I lived on this earth. And that I kept putting one foot in front of the other, even if it was one foot and a crutch. I had a lot of surgeries.”