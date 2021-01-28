DECATUR — A former Illinois State trooper has admitted his excessive speed was a factor in the death of a Decatur woman five years ago.
Jeffrey A. Denning, 52, of Decatur, pleaded guilty Thursday in Macon County Circuit Court to a misdemeanor charge of reckless conduct, admitting that he was driving 108 mph on a Decatur street on May 7, 2016, seconds before his squad car crashed into the van that Kelly Wilson was driving. The charge also alleged his siren was not in a constant mode.
The 26-year-old mother of two died several hours later on Mother’s Day.
Assistant State’s Attorney Appellate Prosecutor Ed Parkinson said Denning, a master sergeant, heard a dispatch about 11 p.m. regarding a police officer who had been shot in Mahomet, 45 miles away. Denning then sped toward Interstate 72 in a vain attempt to catch the fleeing suspect, Dracy “Clint” Pendleton.
En route, Denning’s squad car, northbound on Oakland Avenue, collided with Ms. Wilson’s Honda Odyssey van, which had come to a complete stop on Harrison Street and was turning left to go south on Oakland. Her van rolled over and came to rest on its roof.
A coroner’s jury, hearing that Ms. Wilson had traces of cannabis in her system, and a blood alcohol level of 0.09, ruled her death an accident.
Denning was seriously injured in the collision and has since retired.
Mr. Pendleton was killed a week later in a house in the Shawnee National Forest in southern Illinois in a standoff with state police.
The Mahomet officer who was shot, Jeremy Scharlow, recovered from a bullet wound to his arm and later left police work without having returned to his former position.
In November 2018, some 2½ years after Ms. Wilson’s death, the state decided to criminally charge Denning with reckless homicide.
Court records show that on Nov. 5, 2020, Parkinson, a veteran prosecutor, added the less-serious reckless-conduct charge, signalling that a plea agreement might be in the works. Denning has been represented by Springfield attorney James Elmore.
That same day, Denning waived his right to a jury trial and the case was continued again for a bench trial before Macon County Judge Tom Griffith.
At Thursday’s hearing, Parkinson agreed to dismiss the more serious Class 3 felony charge in return for Denning’s guilty plea to the Class A misdemeanor.
Griffith set sentencing for March 23. The maximum penalty Denning faces is 364 days in the county jail, up to two years of probation or conditional discharge, and a $2,500 fine.
With no criminal history, it’s unlikely Denning will receive jail time, but Griffith ordered a presentence investigation into Denning’s background so that he has information to aid him in sentencing.
Denning’s admission of guilt means that a lawsuit filed in the Illinois Court of Claims on behalf of Ms. Wilson’s surviving daughters, now ages 12 and 7, can move toward resolution.
The suit was filed in August 2016 by her parents, Leo and Katherine Wilson, on behalf of Ms. Wilson’s estate, against Denning, the state police and the state. It asked for $10 million in damages due to Denning’s negligence.
The only remaining defendant is the state of Illinois.
After Thursday’s court hearing, the victim’s father, Leo Wilson, said no one had notified his family of the plea.
“I think it’s very unfair that the family couldn’t be there,” he said, adding that he was told the next hearing would be Feb. 3.
As for the plea, Wilson said he didn’t want to see Denning imprisoned for a long time but he thinks probation is hardly punishment for taking his youngest child’s life.
“If I did that, I’d be in prison a long time ago," Wilson said. "Nothing brings her back, but if he’d a drove like he had brains, she would have heard him coming. He’s just lucky he didn’t take a whole family’s life."