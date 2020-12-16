CHAMPAIGN — If you ask a police officer why he or she got into the profession, many will say they wanted to help people.
Bruce Ramseyer is no different in that respect. But what separates the police lieutenant from a lot of his colleagues is his willingness to talk publicly about police work.
“I really like spreading the good news and the job that my peers do. I love what we do. I’m very proud of not just my department, but the profession as a whole and love to spread it around,” he said.
On Friday, one of the department’s most stalwart public- relations representatives will wrap up a 25-year run of service to the citizens of Champaign and move on to something else.
“I’m not really retiring. I’m just changing jobs,” said Ramseyer, 51, who hopes to continue teaching at the University of Illinois Police Training Institute.
Fans of WIXY-Radio should recognize Ramseyer (pronounced RAMS-ear) as Sgt. Bruce, and later, Lt. Bruce.
For 10 years, up through last week, he made appearances every other week on the station, addressing in a usually funny way — he’s not exactly ready for stand-up comedy — law-enforcement topics ranging from traffic tickets to car burglaries to sidewalk chalk.
Police Chief Anthony Cobb noticed.
“Bruce has always understood the importance of relationships and community engagement, bringing law enforcement and our residents closer together through education, social media, volunteering, department tours and as one of WIXY’s most popular radio guests for over a decade,” said Cobb, who has been his boss for about nine years. “If a laugh or a smile was in order, Lt. Ramseyer was on the call.”
Ramseyer got a degree in law-enforcement administration from Western Illinois University, where he met his wife, then went into the Army.
After serving four years in Germany, where he learned enough of the language “to order beer and find the bathroom,” he started as a patrol officer in Champaign in 1995.
Four years later, he became a field training officer, sharing what he knew with younger officers.
He was with the department for 15 years before being promoted to sergeant in December 2010 — “I wasn’t ready for it and had to figure out what I wanted to do when I grew up,” — and to lieutenant in June 2016.
Along the way, he picked up special skills as a crime-scene technician and also served in the professional standards unit, investigating complaints about fellow officers.
“You talk about a jury of your peers,” he said. “That’s what people want when they go to court. Why not that for us?”
His favorite part of the job?
“The cool people in town, the things I’ve been able to get involved in and legitimately help people,” he said. “I’ve seen my fellow law-enforcement officers and emergency medical people actually bring people back to life. I’ve been part of events where people have cried on our shoulders. They don’t know what to do, and we’ve been able to help them on the worst day of their life.
“I remember a Christmas where a burglar broke in and stole all the presents that Grandma and Grandpa had sent for the kids. By the end of the shift on midnights, my guys delivered $300 for a gift card, and they were able to replace the gifts,” he said.
His least-favorite part of the job?
“To see the worst human nature can bring is sad and depressing,” he said. “The paperwork isn’t fun, missing family events and holidays isn’t fun.”
But he said he tries to dwell on the positive accomplishments.
“A simple fingerprint is enough to bring closure to a family, because you figured out who stole their property,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed Special Olympics fundraisers, birthday parades for little kids, advice to people trying to figure out what to do with their lives. We can offer a little perspective on making a better choice.”
As for his willingness to be a de facto department spokesman, Ramseyer said his dad was a preacher.
“Maybe that’s where I got my gift of gab. My wife was a journalist, so early on, I had no fear of journalists,” said the command officer who was always willing to give an answer, even if it was unprintable.
He’s been married to wife Lisa for 30 years, and they are the parents of four daughters and two sons ranging in age from 5 to 26.
With four of them still at home, he has plenty on his plate and a house that could use some fixing up.
“I’m fortunate enough to be able to retire. The house is about to be paid off,” he said. “I need to unwind a little bit and get out while people are still saying, ‘Oh man, we’re going to miss you’ instead of ‘You should have left five years ago.’”