DANVILLE — March of 2020: Most people will remember it as when the world began to shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Don McMasters also remembers it for another reason. It’s the month he was named chief of the Danville Fire Department.
“Within a week or two’s time of me being named chief, this (shutdown) hit, too,” McMasters said.
The restrictions affected the department because of being in contact with the public.
“We run 3,500 to 4,000 calls a year, and so many are medical calls,” McMasters said. “The COVID situation hammered us pretty hard right out of the gate.”
The soon-to-be 50-year-old McMasters, who is retiring from the post Tuesday, was interim chief for a year prior to being officially named to the job. He said he was “ecstatic” that the oversight arrangement was changed under the current administration regardless of who was named chief. (Previously, a public safety director oversaw both the fire and police departments.) Ecstatic because he believed the old system was inadequate and did not work efficiently.
A native of the Danville-Westville area, McMasters said he “blames” his wife, Nicole, for his becoming a firefighter.
“We were dating, and both her brothers were volunteers in Westville, and one was a paramedic for the local ambulance service,” he said. “They both got me involved in volunteering. After about a year or so of that, I decided that’s what I wanted to do.”
McMasters had originally intended to work toward a degree in architecture or engineering. He tested for multiple fire departments when he reached 21 years of age, and Danville offered him a position.
McMasters likes the helping-people aspect of the job.
“We’re called to show up and save people in sometimes some of the worst times of their life,” he said. “Our whole purpose is to try to make things better for them. In most cases, you don’t know these people, but you’re making things better for them.”
Another attraction of the job is the adrenaline rush it provides, he said, “but you don’t like to capitalize on the situation.”
He said firefighters are a different breed: “Cockroaches, which have been around for thousands of years, run out of burning buildings, and we run into them.”
McMasters enjoyed being a firefighter, but serving as fire chief, not as much, saying he won’t miss the stress and politics of the job. He will miss the camaraderie and close relationships.
“A lot of these gentlemen and women, I’ve spent more than a third of my life with over time, fighting structure fires. It’s a job that can keep you away from home 48 hours at certain times of the year. I spend more time with these people than I do my own family, so they become family.”
McMasters said roles change when you become the boss, and friends aren’t necessarily friends anymore if discipline for a misdeed has to be meted out.
“It hasn’t been dramatic,” McMasters said. “But you and your friends have to come to the realization that they shouldn’t expect that because we’re buddies and go to dinner together on Friday nights that I’m going to look the other way if you do something wrong.”
He said he hasn’t lost any friends over the role change, but it can become uncomfortable.
Firefighting has changed quite a bit in the 27 years McMasters has been a firefighter, and it’s not necessarily for the better. Products and materials now used to produce furniture and other items in homes, and the construction of homes themselves, means a modern house can go up in flames much faster than houses of yore.
“Your grandma’s house that’s been there for 100 years ... that house it will take a room 20 to 25 minutes to get to an untenable situation versus the new house in the new subdivision that has all brand-new furniture, that room will be untenable in 2 to 2½ minutes,” McMasters said.
An older house with genuine dimensional lumber will stand secure for a considerable amount of time before it starts to fall, while floors and roofs on newly constructed houses can cave in in 6 to 8 minutes.
The toxic materials put off from the chemicals in today’s houses are also a safety hazard. It means a change in firefighting tactics as well as gear and equipment.
“The latest thing with firefighters now is cancer,” he said. “There are so many things we are exposing ourselves to in any given day when we have these fires. We religiously wear air packs. We’re covered from head to toe. But (materials) get on your skin and will actually absorb through your skin.”
Because of that, firefighters are decontaminated on a fire scene before they climb back into a truck.
Another major change, McMasters said, is today’s workforce is far more reluctant to do manual labor than 27 years ago.
“The new generations of people have a completely different work ethic than when I started 27 years ago,” McMasters said.
Upon retirement from the fire department, McMasters said he will teach at a private company relating to tower climbing, tower rescue, wind turbine rescue and roof top fall protection such as for workers on cellphone and TV towers, enabling them to receive their OSHA certification.
McMasters oversaw the fire department’s rescue team and has more than 800 hours in vertical-space rescue, confined-space rescue, structural-collapse rescue and trench rescue.
He is one of the rare people who doesn’t shy away from heights.
“There’s not much that scares me,” McMasters said. “One of my classes, we actually physically get on top of a wind turbine. I took a panoramic picture of myself and all the air around me 186 feet in the air. My wife wouldn’t talk to me for a week” after seeing the photo.